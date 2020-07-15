PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County Nursing Home employee who has undergone two COVID-19 tests has had both positive and negative results.
The employee was first tested July 2. Clinton County was notified of a positive result from that test Monday afternoon, according to a press release.
A test conducted July 10 returned negative results.
"This individual has limited exposure with our residents, wore a face mask and practiced social distancing at all times while in the nursing home," the release said.
"This employee was notified and is self-quarantining at home. Thankfully, this individual is not symptomatic."
More information was not shared in order to protect the person's privacy.
Clinton County Deputy Administrator Kim Kinblom confirmed that it was not believed this employee's case was at all related to that of a resident whose positive results were announced Monday.
Kinblom said the employee was in the process of being tested a third time in the hopes of a second negative test. Two subsequent negative tests are part of the criteria to be removed from isolation.
Clinton County Nursing Home Administrator Wendie Bishop wanted to assure the public that the facility has infection control and prevention protocols in place.
"All staff wear face masks, are screened before their shift, socially distance whenever possible and are tested for COVID-19 weekly," the release said.
"The safety and well-being of our residents and staff are paramount."
The nursing home is working closely with the Clinton County Health Department and the state Department of Health’s Division of Health Care Epidemiology to ensure the facility is following guidelines.
