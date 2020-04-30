PLATTSBURGH - Randy Kelley has been discouraged to hear that there are people who don’t think the virus exists or should be taken seriously.
“When you see that, it makes you angry at the rest of the world and bitter, if you will, that people are questioning the reality of whether this crisis actually exists,” he said.
He also doesn’t appreciate how some people have turned this into a political issue.
“When you have to see plastic sheets separating gurneys of patients every day with breathing machines, test tubes and lines, it is very disheartening when you see people trying to politicize a healthcare crisis," he said.
“It also makes you question how people can blatantly protest their rights for freedom and rights to not wear a mask and social distance when you see people dying every day as you go into work from COVID-19. No, you don’t have the right to expose the 8-year-old immunocompromised child to this virus or the 80-year-old elderly person who is not able to effectively combat this virus.”
'WE CAN CONTAIN THIS'
Kelley, and his daughter Alexis, also a nurse helping out on Long Island, said they want to remind people that this isn't just a crisis in New York City or any other major city in the U.S.
“While not everyone who gets this COVID-19 has an adverse outcome, the hard reality is we can contain this with drastic measures like wearing a mask and social distancing,” Randy said.
They also said in their experience with the virus they have seen all age extremes.
“It doesn’t discriminate,” Alexis said, who has seen people from 32 to 102 years old.
PROTECT YOURSELF
Randy and Alexis are hopeful the numbers will continue to decline.
“We are discharging more and more, but also more are passing away,” Alexis said of patients who have been on the ventilator for more than two weeks.
“As long as we can continue to flatten the curve, the cases seem to be dropping off, but it’s not going away.” Randy said.
Randy believes social distancing measures and wearing a mask are the reasons for the drop in cases.
“It’s an inconvenience, but the alternative is potential death,” he said.
“You don’t know if you're going to be the chosen one or have a mild case. Protect yourself and be responsible.”
