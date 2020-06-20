Nurse reflects on staff, family commitment to protect Meadowbrook

PLATTSBURGH — Charlie Johnson takes the mission of protecting Meadowbrook Healthcare very seriously.
He has worked at the facility for 16 years, and is now a registered nurse and the patient care manager.
Charlie oversees residents and staff, ensures staff members have the resources they need to do their jobs and that policies and procedures are followed, and serves as the building’s sole supervisor on the weekends to, in part, manage emergencies that may arise.
“Everything that we do in the building is basically all revolving around the … residents," he said.
“This is their home and we’re just living in their home taking care of them, providing care for them.”
PROTECT OUR HOUSE
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staff have had to follow infectious disease guidelines inside the facility while still providing required hands-on care and remain safe outside the building in order to prevent residents from being exposed to the coronavirus, Charlie said.
He noted how Meadowbrook has adopted the phrase #ProtectOurHouse, which can be seen on its social media channels.
“As much as this is the residents’ house, it’s our house, too, to protect, and that’s not only for the safety of the residents but for the safety of the staff working there.”
During the pandemic, one of Charlie’s roles has been performing health screenings on staff in the mornings.
“It’s really been heartwarming to see everybody’s just loyal commitment to each other, to the residents, to Meadowbrook as a facility."
And that has continued as the state’s phased reopening has taken place, Charlie said.
“We are as steadfast, as vigilant, as focused as we ever have been,” which he credited to Meadowbrook’s staff, leadership and ownership.
FAMILY INVOLVED
For Charlie, protecting that house also means that his family must take COVID-19-related precautions to heart.
He lives in Plattsburgh with his fiancee, Kayla Christon, and three children: Annabelle “Annie”, 13; Colden, 11; and Lena, who is nearing five months old.
The five also has a dog named Magnum.
“This was the world that my child was born into,” Charlie said.
The family was already taking extensive precautions for Lena's safety and was looking forward to assimilating back into the public when the outbreak hit.
"We’ve had kind of this prolonged social isolation, or this prolonged quarantine, … not only for Baby’s sake but for Dad’s sake as well, for the environment he works in," Charlie said.
SUPPORT
Charlie had to impress upon Annie and Colden the need to be extra safe, including not having friends over.
“I’ve had to take additional safety steps to ask my children to even further socially distance themselves because Dad has a commitment that he needs to honor at work that really involves their exceptional compliance with social distancing, even maybe more so than the average family because of the people I take care of.”
Kayla worked as a nurse at Meadowbrook prior to when Lena was born, so she understands the risks of large gatherings, including with family, and the precautions that must be taken.
"Having that support has been — and I’m not being corny at all — it’s just been so refreshing because she just genuinely understands it as a nurse herself," Charlie said.
He added that he could not do his jobs as either a dad or a nurse without a very loving, nurturing and supportive fiancee.
“I’m a very lucky father on Father’s Day.”
GROWING EXPERIENCE
Navigating the pandemic has been a growing experience for the whole family, Charlie said.
“And a maturing experience for (Annie and Colden) to look outside themselves and realize that their actions have an impact on the community directly.”
He believes the closing of schools captured the magnitude of the pandemic for his two oldest children.
Charlie thinks it was important to balance not over-exposing them to the media while "at the same time not hiding them from the reality and allowing them to digest this, think about it and be a part of the overall strategy and solution in the community.”
COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS
The five enjoy going for walks and biking together, gardening, hiking, board games and spending time on a private beach owned by Charlie's family.
Their plans for Father’s Day?
“Good old-fashioned social isolation at home, spending time with the family,” Charlie said.
“I think just to all be together and be healthy, enjoy the warmer weather, maybe enjoy a nice meal together.”
He said it is easy to get choked up when he thinks about all the people COVID-19 has impacted, referencing those who have died or lost family members to the disease.
Charlie also thinks about the health care workers — some of whom have died from or been dramatically injured by COVID — who have put their own lives at risk of such an unpredictable, unknown virus.
He believes his family has learned to count their blessings "that we’ve been able to stay safe and happy and healthy through all this and learn to be a little creative again in our free time.”
