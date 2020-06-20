Nurse reflects on staff, family commitment to protect Meadowbrook

PHOTO PROVIDEDMeadowbrook Healthcare Patient Care Manager Charlie Johnson of Plattsburgh (far right) recently spoke with the Press-Republican about how he, fellow staff members and his family must all work to keep the facility’s residents safe from COVID-19. Here he poses for a photo with (from left) his daughters Annabelle “Annie,” 13, and Lena, 4 months; fiancee, Kayla Christon; and son, Colden, 11.