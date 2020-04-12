PLATTSBURGH - There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Clinton County on Sunday, to the relief of officials.
“I look forward to the day when no new cases is the norm, rather than the exception,” John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County, said.
The total number of positive cases in the county remained at 43 on Sunday.
There have also been 28 of the laboratory confirmed cases that are now recovered.
The first case of COVID-19 in the county was reported on March 16. The numbers have increased steadily since then.
Kanoza reminded residents to continue to maintain their personal safety practices.
“Stay home as much as possible. Go out only for essential errands. Wash your hands often and practice social distancing,” he said.
The Clinton County Health Department recommends wearing a mask or other face covering as an additional barrier during trips out for essential needs, but advises that a mask should never be used in place of distancing.
