Not stumped: Kindergarten teacher holds outdoor class

WESTPORT — In these times of COVID-19, educators have had to come up with innovative ideas to teach while adhering to the imposed health and safety mandates.
The Lakeside Campus of Boquet Valley Central School (BVCS) is no exception as kindergarten teacher Julie Bisselle arranged for an outdoor teaching area utilizing tree logs.
“My mom saw a news report about a school near Watertown and she sent it to me. It discussed donated stumps sanded down to be used for seats and or desks as long as the weather allowed,” said Bisselle.
BRANT LOGGING HELPED
“I immediately reached out to Kevin Brant from Brant Logging, because his son is in my class, and I felt he would have access to these materials. He then donated them in no time at all. My husband Tom put the finishing touches on the stumps by sanding them,” said Bisselle.
"Mr. Parker (Lakeside Principal Daniel Parker) approved the project immediately. We discussed placement on the flat ground, not too far from school access, and perhaps using the area for kindergarten graduation. The area known as the Bailey Garden made sense in addition to the sentimental naming of that area as well as how we felt it would be best used and enjoyed during this unusual time.”
BAILEY GARDEN
The Bailey Garden was created to memorialize Westport fourth grade teacher and cheerleading coach, Candice “Candy” Bailey, who along with her husband, Harlow, tragically perished in a house fire three decades ago. The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club had the area set aside and planted flowers and several fruit trees on the flat ground above the school’s baseball field.
"Others have commented that this is a fitting tribute to Candy as she was considered an ‘outdoorsy’ person,” added Bisselle.
Being a nature lover herself, Bisselle attempts to take her young students on daily walks on a trail behind the school and then ties their observations into the school curriculum.
BEING CREATIVE
In spite of their unusual seating arrangements, the students were not stumped in their quest for knowledge.
In this lesson, the young scholars had visited a downed tree and drew their impressions as well as expressed their theories, which included meteorological and entomological rationale for the demise of the arboreal specimen.
While making a visit to the "classroom" Boquet Valley Principal Daniel Parker commented, "It's interesting how our educators have become creative in meeting the educational needs of our students."
Bisselle is hoping other classes will utilize the space as well.
