CADYVILLE — With public safety in mind, the Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department called off its annual Field Day for the second straight year.
The fundraising event, which falls on the second Sunday of June, attracts thousands and has been a North Country staple since 1965.
Fire Department President Chuck Kostyk, who has chaired the event for more than a decade, said it required a solid six months of planning with most event vendors booked at the start of the year. COVID case numbers were surging regionwide then, leading the department to, back in January, opt to cancel the 2021 event.
"We weren't sure what things were going to be like in that second weekend of June," Kostyk said, noting possible social distancing and other guidelines. "We just felt it best, given that we are a public safety entity, to cancel the event."
THIRD TIME
The cancellation makes the event's third since its inception.
An active 2015 manhunt, in search of escaped Clinton Correctional Facility inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat, put the department's 50th Field Day on hold that year, and concerns of the novel coronavirus prevented the event last year, as it had this year.
"The rest of the time it has been rain or shine," Kostyk said.
TOWN FAVORITE
Widely recognized as a summer kickoff, the Field Day begins with a parade that, the department president said, "is one of the largest in the county."
Festivities, like rides, food and friendly competitions, continue in the fields behind St. James Church.
"It by far is my favorite town tradition," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said. "From the parade to the food to the firefighters' waterball tournament — to me, in many ways, it kicks off the warmer weather and summer festivities."
'TOO MANY PEOPLE'
Still, the supervisor respected and supported the decision of volunteer organizers.
"There is a lot of effort and coordination that needs to go into a program like this," Cashman said.
Planning last year began months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the North Country, which had later forced event organizers to stop in their tracks, canceling on vendors and erasing hours of early preparation.
Not only did the department not want to experience that again, Kostyk also noted public safety and pointed to differences between the Field Day and the Clinton County Fair.
"It's spread out over several days and they obviously are operating on a much larger area than we are," he said of the fair, which officials have said will return this summer.
"The Field Day runs from noon to 5 p.m., so that's just a five-hour window," Kostyk continued. "It's just too many people in one place at one time right now."
WILL BE BACK
Depending on the year's weather, Kostyk said the event brings in anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 for the volunteer department.
Asked how it would outlast back-to-back years without those raised dollars, Kostyk said "the fire department will be fine."
"It is still a major fundraiser, but it is operating today more for the community than it is for the fundraising side," he continued, "but we still use the funds, of course."
The event is hoped to make its return in summer 2022.
"That's our plan," Kostyk said. "We're not going to get rid of it by any means."
