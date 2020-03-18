PLATTSBURGH — The border between the U.S. and Canada will close to all but essential personnel due to COVID-19.
"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" was tweeted Wednesday morning by President Donald Trump.
DETAILS TO COME
Details of when the closure would occur and who was deemed essential were still being worked out Wednesday afternoon.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said a joint announcement of a final agreement was expected within 24 to 48 hours.
"We have been anticipating this in recent days," Douglas said, adding that the chamber had been in an active dialogue with the U.S. government via Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as the Canadian Government through its Consulate General in New York.
TRUCKING TO CONTINUE
North Country officials were working to evaluate the situation and develop plans for dealing with the scenario.
Douglas said the local chamber welcomed assurances, like Trump's statement, "Trade will not be affected," because it implied neither government wished "to interrupt the massive daily trading relationship."
"We are expecting that trucking activity will continue, preserving the vital cross-border supply chains for North Country manufacturers," Douglas said Wednesday.
"We are also assured that all forms of reasonable essential travel will be allowed to continue."
HEALTH CARE EXEMPT
Stefanik said it was critical that North Country hospitals and health care providers continued to have "full workforce capacity during this unprecedented time."
"I am working directly with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the White House to ensure that Canadians who work at hospitals in my district on NAFTA Trade Visas are exempt and can continue working to serve the public health," she said Wednesday morning.
The congresswoman went on to speak with representatives of Homeland Security, urging them to exempt such workers.
"I just got off the phone with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary (Chad) Wolf," she said in a later statement. "Hospital and healthcare workers on NAFTA visas will be exempt from the border closure and can continue their important work serving North Country hospitals and communities.
We are grateful for their public service providing medical care."
'A RIPPLE EFFECT'
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the Can-Am border closure would be felt by both the private and public sectors of the North Country.
"It will have a ripple effect," he said Wednesday afternoon. "Our economic strength comes in part from our relationship with our Canadian neighbors and open border.
Sales taxes makes up a massive portion the town's budget," he continued. "Days ago I suspended all nonessential purchasing. We are monitoring impacts carefully."
DOING THEIR PART
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said he believed all responsible parties were doing what they could to maximize social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are working hard to deliver our city services in new ways to protect people," Read told The Press-Republican, "and I would hope those who govern commerce and who understand the need to maintain effective supply chains to do their part to also maintain the services and communications any economy needs to function."
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the border closure was a necessary move that will impact both the county and Canada, in particular affecting casual tourism, gas sales and sales tax.
A retired deputy chief with the U.S. Border Patrol, he could not recall anything else prompting such a closure save for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
"We’ve had small closures here and there, but this is the entire Canadian border. None jump to mind other than 9/11."
Henry wanted everyone to know that the county is working closely with state and federal partners, and commended its employees on a terrific job.
"The Department of Health, buildings and grounds, our county executives, our legislature are working very hard, every day, to ensure we have what we need, that our folks are getting the information they need, the help that they need.
We're trying to keep everybody informed as to what's going on and as safe as they can be."
THINK FLEXIBLY
Stefanik's predecessor, Plattsburgh attorney Bill Owens, said the fact that they are keeping goods moving is an important sign, but predicted that retail stores that have remained open, hotels and motels would be very negatively impacted by the lack of Canadian tourists.
"One difference in retail is that many of those have gone to online services as well," and, for now, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service are still delivering.
Owens was hopeful that people would begin to think of alternative ways to do business amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I think people really have to begin to think flexibly and how do we keep the economy chugging along, to the extent we can, in this environment ... that's going to create a need for creativity and flexibility."
