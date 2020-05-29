North County Honor Drive Successful

PLATTSBURGH - North Country Honor Drive collected more than a ton of food and hygiene products in its recent effort to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort was developed by seventh graders at Beekmantown Middle School as a way to help their community from home while engaged in distance learning.
FOOD DRIVE/MASK HANDOUT
Last Saturday, they held a food drive/mask handout throughout the region. Caravans traveled throughout Beekmantown School District to raise awareness of the drive.
In conjunction with the food drive and mask-handout event, Beekmantown Middle School teachers, counselors, and district administrators were joined by North Country Honor Flight members in a caravan throughout the school district.
The purpose of the caravan was to promote the food drive, but also to honor veterans and show appreciation to the students who have been working on the project from home.
BIG PARTNERSHIP
Many students were engaged in promoting the event by generating social media content to be shared. A few students even had the opportunity to write and record a public service announcement for local radio.
The North Country Honor Drive was a partnership between the Beekmantown seventh grade, North Country Honor Flight, United Way of the Adirondacks, and several local fire departments including: Beekmantown, Plattsburgh District 3, City of Plattsburgh Station 1 (Cornelia St.), West Chazy, Peru, and Keeseville.
$1,200 IN CASEH
Each department served as a drive-thru, drop-off location for non-perishable food items and household/hygiene supplies such as laundry detergent, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper and garbage bags.
Plattsburgh District 3 was set up with equipment and American Flags centrally located in the Friendly’s parking lot on Route 3. Firefighters there also collected about $1,200 in cash for North Country Honor Flight.
Another $120 was collected for the United Way.
Masks were handed out at all locations to those who wanted them.
All items from the drive were delivered to the United Way for distribution.
