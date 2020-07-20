PLATTSBURGH — In the wake of state-issued interim guidance for reopening schools this fall, local superintendents were left with many questions earlier this week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that school districts located in regions that both are in Phase 4 of reopening and have daily infection rates of below five percent over a 14-day average may proceed.
If the regional infection rate rises above 9 percent using a seven-day average after Aug. 1, all schools in that region will close.
Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties are part of the North Country region.
DOH GUIDANCE
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said state Education Department guidance released Monday "featured no useful information," though state Department of Health guidance did begin to answer questions the school community had.
"Therein, we learned that 'opening' may not necessarily include the full return of all students, and could instead involve a rotation of students of some form of hybrid in-person and remote instruction," he continued.
Additionally, mask-wearing is strongly encouraged at all times and mandatory when six feet of social distancing is not possible, though the DOH understands that masks may need to be removed for short periods, such as for eating and instruction, if students are properly distanced.
"Similarly, the DOH guidance indicated that social distancing is desirable, but it acknowledged that this is not universally possible within the school setting, and allows for short periods of non-distancing if masks are worn," Lebrun said.
"This will be important for class change, transportation, school entry/exit, et cetera."
PLANNING
Peru Central School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Palmer said his district has been working with its leadership team for about a month on different scenarios "as we did and do not know exactly how the plan will go without the guidelines on what reopening looks like in reference to the state guidelines."
"Are we going to have all of our elementary students go back to school?" he speculated earlier this week.
"What will the requirement be for the middle and high school students? These questions have to be answered on what the state is going to require us to do."
Northern Adirondack Central School District Superintendent of Schools James Knight Jr. said district- and building-level meetings have taken place since mid-June in order to develop ideas that are expected to be part of their plans.
"Sadly, every potential solution to any concern has resulted in five more questions at this point, and the reality that all the ideas for safety require money."
Lebrun said Plattsburgh City School District will be prepared to submit its plan to the state before the July 31 deadline.
"Our plan will be fairly exhaustive, and our Strategic Reopening Committee has been working hard to identify and consider a host of scenarios and the many challenges that each presents."
CHALLENGE
The superintendents noted a number of challenges they anticipate their districts will face. Knight pointed to social distancing and transporting students to and from school.
Lebrun mentioned students who will be unable to wear a mask for the entire day, and the questions of what will happen if students and/or faculty members contract COVID-19 or a significant number of students or faculty/staff do not come to school.
He additionally questioned how many families eligible for transportation will follow the state DOH suggestion to walk or drive their children to school to help decrease bus density, and whether and when the district will have to take temperatures.
Palmer said having an ample number of teachers if only half of elementary students could be in a room at one time due to social distancing measures would be challenging.
"It doubles the number of staff I would have to provide that requirement.
"Equal access to the internet may be difficult because of the inability to have service to some of our families who live in restricted service areas," he added.
MASK-WEARING
Palmer sees students having to wear masks for an entire day as a daunting task.
"We will make every effort to establish those protocols and expectations of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."
Knight similarly noted that he believes mask-wearing will be most challenging for younger students.
"But I expect the support of parents helping curb any major problems."
MIRRORED EXPECTATIONS
Lebrun said his district was pleased some state agencies have started to address many questions.
"I have no concern for our ability to effectively sanitize our buildings or to devise the best possible instructional plan under the circumstances, but it is critical that schools receive clear guidance from the state in a timely manner so that they can complete these reopening plans."
The state Education Department issued a 145-page document of guidance for schools Thursday.
Knight said it mirrored expectations.
"It would be helpful to all districts if something could be included that lists many of the mandatory items that we as a district must try to comply with," he continued.
"The guidelines present an abundant amount of challenges for NAC and every district, which include the possibility of not being able to bring all students to school on a daily basis."
