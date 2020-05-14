PLATTSBURGH — The governor says the North Country is OK to enter the state's first phase of reopening, and while the upstate business community has welcomed the news, it has some unanswered questions.
CRITERIA MET
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Wednesday morning announcement cleared the North Country of all seven benchmarks.
Those health-related criteria governed whether or not a New York State region could begin New York Forward's four phases of reopening, pending the existing executive order which was in effect through Friday, May 15.
As of Tuesday, the North Country had checked off six out of seven criteria, lacking one related to COVID-19 testing.
But, with Gov. Cuomo's recent announcement, the region was cleared along with others, like the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier.
'READY TO REOPEN'
Phase 1 of the statewide plan OK'd businesses in various industries like construction, retail, manufacturing and wholesale trade, as well as agriculture, fishing and hunting.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Wednesday morning news with President and CEO Garry Douglas stating, "We believe our area is ready to reopen safely and effectively."
Douglas said, with help from the upstate chamber's ongoing webinars and programs, regional employers had stayed up-to-date on health and safety guidance and requirements.
"Our baseline 'Back To Business' webinars this week have already reached more than 800 area businesses, and we will now be doing a number of sector specific webinars that will drill down deeper for particular types of businesses, starting with Construction, Manufacturing, Restaurants and Lodging sessions next week," he says in a chamber news release.
We then intend to do a number of others."
BACK TO BIZ
The Chamber partnered with the New York State Department of Labor and Catamount Consulting to host two "Back to Business: What You Need to Know and Do" webinars on Wednesday.
The first of the two started at 10 a.m., but by the afternoon session, Gov. Cuomo's news came through, bringing some changes.
The sessions, attracting hundreds of business community members, discussed the novel coronavirus, and its impacts on reopening job sites, like the need for personal protective equipment and a COVID-19 Exposure Action Plan/Policy.
Speaker Scott McKenna, of Catamount Consulting, said, to reopen, employers would also need to offer site trainings, appoint a Safety Resource Officer, conduct safety meetings and encourage employees to take additional steps, like monitoring their temperatures and not leaving the work site for lunch.
QUESTIONS ON QUESTIONS
Many attendees used the available chat feature to ask questions, like under what phase could hair salons reopen, what details were required in a COVID-19 action plan and whether those plans need be submitted somewhere.
Susan Matton, the chamber's vice president of economic development, said many answers were still unknown, but did say, as of yet, businesses did not need to submit action plans.
"At this time, what the governor has said is that you need to have these on site," she said. "They must be able to be viewed by customers and by the officials of the agency who need to see them."
Matton said there was not yet detailed information regarding timelines or the impacted businesses sectors for Phases 2, 3 and 4 of the reopening plan.
"We do not have all of the information yet, but we hope that we'll have it soon," she said.
The full webinar and updated COVID-19 resources can be found online at http://www.northcountrychamber.com/.
COULD BE SHORTLIVED
With things changing each day, Matton warned the business community to be cautious.
"We need to be very careful to remember that, just because we get to reopen, does not mean that we are open forever," she said.
"Data will drive that and if the data starts to go in a different direction, things may need to be altered."
'NEVER BEEN A TIME'
Douglas said, "Thanks is owed to our region's county health departments, our hospitals and health care providers, and to the governor's team for an amazing amount of coordination and collaboration in recent days to make certain the North Country would qualify."
The Chamber President and member of the State's Reopening Advisory Board thought, once Phase 1 was complete, the chamber was hopeful the other phases would follow suit every few weeks.
"There has perhaps never been a time when chambers are more important to business, and we are continuing to maintain a full operation dedicated to the special assistance and support needed during this enormous challenge," he says in the release.
"Our team has directly assisted hundreds of North Country businesses in a variety of ways to date and we will continue to do so as we now start to move through this phased reopening process."
