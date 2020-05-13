PLATTSBURGH - The North Country has met the criteria to begin the first phase of reopening, and may begin the process Friday.
It begins with construction, manufacturing, retail with curb service, and agriculture, forestry and fishing.
"Thanks is owed to our region's county health departments, our hospitals and health care providers, and to the governor's team for an amazing amount of coordination and collaboration in recent days to make certain the North Country would qualify," Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and member of the state's Reopening Advisory Board, said in news release.
"Once we carry out phase one, we are hopeful that the other phases will kick in one at a time every few weeks, provided the region continues to meet the state performance criteria and all can continue safely."
Douglas said he believes the area is ready to reopen safely and effectively, with businesses having been kept well informed these last several weeks and with the chamber already launching a major on-going program of webinars and guidance for employers to fully understand the new requirements for health and safety at their sites.
"The chamber has been the leading provider of workplace safety training services for more than 20 years, and we will be continuing to offer free weekly training sessions," Douglas said.
"Our baseline Back To Business webinars this week have already reached more than 800 area businesses, and we will now be doing a number of sector specific webinars that will drill down deeper for particular types of businesses, starting with construction, manufacturing, restaurants and lodging sessions next week. We then intend to do a number of others."
According to Douglas, the Chamber is encouraging all businesses in the region to designate someone at their site as their Safety Resource Officer, responsible for taking all available training and creating a required health and safety plan for their operation.
The chamber has a number of webinars and programs planned for informing businesses about the reopening methods.
"There has perhaps never been a time when chambers are more important to business, and we are continuing to maintain a full operation dedicated to the special assistance and support needed during this enormous challenge," Douglas said.
"Our team has directly assisted hundreds of North Country businesses in a variety of ways to date and we will continue to do so as we now start to move through this phased reopening process."
