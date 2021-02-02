North Country passes 50 COVID deaths

PLATTSBURGH — The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the tri-county area rose to 53 Tuesday as the three health departments collectively reported four new fatalities.
One of the people who died was a Champlain Valley Senior Community resident, marking three deaths at the Willsboro facility over the last few weeks, Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh confirmed with The Press-Republican.
Of the other three fatalities announced, two were Franklin County residents. County Manager Donna Kissane said in her daily update that notification of one of the deaths occurred Monday, and the second was a previous death confirmed by autopsy.
The Clinton County Health Department also noted one new COVID-19 death.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said a COVID-19-related death occurred at the Plattsburgh hospital, though it was not clear where that person had resided.
NEW CASES
With 304 active cases as of Tuesday, Franklin County Public Health was monitoring the highest number of active cases in the three counties. The agency announced 13 newly-identified cases, and said 618 people total were in isolation or quarantine.
Clinton County Health Department had 258 active cases — 32 of which were new — and an additional 478 people in quarantine.
Essex County Health Department maintained the lowest numbers, with 57 people infected and in isolation. Of those cases, 14 were new.
Blake said CVPH had 18 coronavirus patients Tuesday, one of whom was in the Intensive Care Unit.
NURSING HOMES
Clinton County Nursing Home reported that, on Monday, it received a positive COVID-19 result for a resident tested on Jan. 27.
According to a press release, the resident was asymptomatic and their family was notified.
On Sunday, Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center announced that one staff member and one prospective staff member in the pre-hire phase had tested positive based on swabs taken Thursday.
Administrator Elena Vega-Castro wrote in an update posted to the facility's Facebook page that all residents were in isolation and would remain so for the next two to three weeks. Additionally, they will be tested weekly and all staff will be tested twice weekly.
Vega-Castro also noted that two asymptomatic residents were positive for COVID-19, and five others had been moved to recovered status.
