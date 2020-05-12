PLATTSBURGH - Steps to prepare the North Country for re-opening are underway.
“Clinton County officials are taking all necessary steps to be ready when the governor’s office gives the OK to move forward," John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County, said.
Reopening of businesses will occur in four phases, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health Department.
The first phase can only begin if a region has met certain criteria.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said region officials will monitor the rate of infections, hospitalizations, admissions and other indicators when the region does open up.
"We will keep track of the data and act as a circuit-breaker. We are going to communicate with other counties, the health departments, the hospitals, municipalities, so that ... we can have the best idea of what is going on," Henry said.
"So therefore, in the circuit-breaker role, when businesses open up in phase 1, we will be monitoring all of that and if infections go up, hospitalization rates go up, admissions go up, things like that, then we can take steps to either ... slow down the business activity or stop that business activity.”
Each phase of reopening will last a minimum of two weeks and may be halted if new case counts, hospitalizations or other factors cause a region to no longer meet the state’s criteria.
Phase 1 businesses include:
Construction
Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
Select Retail for curbside pick-up only
Agriculture
Forestry and Fishing
Detailed information about reopening is now available from New York State in a publication called NY Forward (https://forward.ny.gov/).
This comprehensive document includes a section on the phased reopening of businesses.
“It answers many of the questions CCHD has been receiving from the public and from our business community,” Kanoza said.
New York will re-open businesses on a regional basis as each region meets the criteria necessary to protect public health. Guidelines for reopening depend on meeting seven metrics that fall into four categories:
The infection rate is sufficiently low
The health care system has the capacity to absorb a potential resurgence in new cases
Diagnostic testing capacity is sufficiently high to detect and isolate new cases
Robust contact-tracing capacity is in place to help prevent the spread of the virus
The North Country Region currently meets six of the seven criteria.
“Public health partners in each county in our region (Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence) reviewed these benchmarks and each has assessed their individual county capacity to meet them. For most of us,testing is the hold-up,” Kanoza said.
Henry said the state will have much say in how reopening is measured.
"But we will be dealing ... through municipalities, through zones and codes officers, through the county health departments and the New York State Health Department, so we will be using a lot of tools going forward that we have used thus far," he said.
As of Monday afternoon, the governor’s website added information which listed the North Country Region as close to meeting the testing metric (https://forward.ny.gov/regional-monitoring-dashboard).
According to the site, the North Country Region has no new hospitalizations, 54 percent of beds available, 60 percent of Intensive Care Unit beds available, and 400 new tests are being performed per day (goal of 419).
“Several days ago, the North Country was among several regions in the state deemed to have an insufficient number of contact tracers but the state has put a plan in place to help,” Kanoza said.
“Contact tracing will be an on-going need for months to come and even though CCHD currently has enough man-power to do this work, there may come a time when help is needed. We are appreciative of the state’s efforts in this area.”
