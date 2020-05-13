North Country nears required daily average for testing

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country is now just a handful of tests away from meeting the seventh metric for reopening.
According to the state's regional monitoring dashboard, the seven-county region has to test an average of 419 people for COVID-19 per day.
As of Tuesday, the North Country was clocking in at 414 tests per day, up from 400 the day before, according to Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry, a member of the region's "control room."
Henry said that jump was a direct result of the component counties each receiving at least 1,000 tests Monday.
"Hopefully we can see an increase (in the average) every day going forward," he said.
The state laid out seven metrics that individual regions must meet in order to reopen.
The North Country has fulfilled six of them, including required declines in hospitalizations and hospital deaths, and adequate numbers of contact tracers.
Henry explained that tests are conducted as a region, then reported to the state and logged into the dashboard.
Once the North Country's number hits 419, it will be green-lighted to start reopening Phase 1 businesses, potentially as soon as Friday.
The construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industries are covered under Phase 1.
Additionally, retail may engage in delivery and curbside pick-up.
Control room members will monitor all the data to ensure the North Country is meeting the metrics.
"If things start to spike, then we can pause or stop a particular business or cadre of businesses to make sure that the pandemic doesn’t get out of hand again," Henry said.
