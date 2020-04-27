I am the first among my friends and family to contract COVID-19.
Sometimes being the first doesn't always have its privileges.
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
On Sunday, March 22, my husband and I returned from an international trip into Baltimore.
Given the concern over COVID-19, we quarantined the moment we stepped into our home, and stocked up on all the things we needed for a virus-free hibernation for no particular length of time.
In about a week, I started feeling pretty awful. I started exhibiting symptoms traditionally associated with a cold, bug, an allergy, or flu with its related ache and pains, and perhaps a bit of the post vacation blues.
Then the headaches started and lasted throughout the day and night, and my temperature started to climb. I was feeling a bit of tightness in my chest and had a bit of labored breathing, and fatigue.
I’m not exactly sure where the tipping point was, because I was deep into denial and telling myself, "I can’t’ get this virus. It’s only the (fill in the blank) who are susceptible."
You might even tell yourself, I’m young, (doesn’t matter), healthy (doesn’t matter) or I don’t know anyone else that has it.
I’m following the daily news of course, and I hear that there are not enough testing kits (or they are defective) or respirators.
I am now experiencing a few more symptoms. Dizzy, like having to lay down kind of dizzy, fatigue (10-12 hours of deep sleep), overall weakness, no appetite, a cough, was nauseous, and my ability to taste and smell were pretty much disabled.
A couple of times I could not actually swallow. It’s amazing how a person can be in such denial, that you tell yourself that it is okay occasionally to not be able to swallow.
I didn't want to admit that I had these very scary symptoms that no one else has had. I thought that there was nothing wrong with drinking cold water out of the fridge and having it practically burn your mouth.
I didn’t even tell my doctor about that one.
THE TIPPING POINT
When I couldn’t stand in the shower for more than a few minutes, I had reached the tipping point for this so-called bug. I called my doctor via Zoom, and he instructed me to do such and such, and to set up an appointment for the next Monday to evaluate my health and what actions to take.
This is all okay. He was very responsive in addressing my needs and problem solving.
At this point, in the overall scheme of things, the virus-positive population was advised to stay home and try to mend their health in place.
Because I was 65, and a diabetic, (both underlying conditions) my doctor was able to get me a curb appointment to get tested the following morning.
I had it done, no problem. The nurse didn’t seem concerned at all because I looked pretty healthy. In addition, it seemed like my symptoms started to abate. I went home, and continued to quarantine.
I was to expect results in two to four days. If I tested positive they would call, if not, they wouldn’t, and I could find the results on my patient portal.
I didn’t check of course, because, again, denial.
If I did test positive, the doctor would call. Well, the doctor did call, and guess what? I had tested positive.
I would never in the world have guessed I’d test positive. I was following the recommendations, doing everything right I thought, but I still tested positive.
The next step was to get a CT scan to determine the conditions of my lungs, and based on that, I’d be going home that day, or be immediately checked into the hospital and on oxygen and a respirator, if they had them.
SAD STORIES
When my husband dropped me off that day at the Emergency Room for the scan, we really didn’t know which way it was going to go.
Would I see him again, or be admitted?
There were terribly sad and upsetting stories played out in the news. There had been numerous cases where people were admitted on a Monday, and didn’t make it to Friday, and the last time they saw their spouse was when they were driving away to find a parking spot.
It boggles the mind that this is happening every day in America.
You get the news. You’ve tested positive, but you really don’t know what that means, because it’s a new virus. Even the medical community doesn’t know exactly what it is, and there is no antidote. No cure.
You have to ride it out.
Either at home, or in a hospital, or another location purposely constructed to handle the expected onslaught of new cases for COVID-19.
I was given some meds, and went home to ride it out. I was told to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The two weeks ended April 21, and I’m feeling pretty good. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.
The moral of the story? Count your blessings, pray for a cure, wear a mask, social isolate, and wash your hands.
I was damn lucky.
Clare Vanderbeek grew up in Rouses Point, the second youngest of six children. Her mom, Geraldine Vanderbeek, was a nurse in Plattsburgh, and her dad, Arthur Vanderbeek, worked at U. S. Customs at the Champlain border. She attended Northeastern Clinton Central School in Champlain, graduating in 1972. She worked at North Country Golf Club throughout high school, and was an avid skier. She majored in Food Management at SUNY Plattsburgh, and worked part-time for Marriott in college. She was then hired by Marriott to become the manager of catering, at Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.