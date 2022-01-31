PLATTSBURGH — While the region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 test positivity rates, state-posted data up to date as of Sunday show the North Country leads the state in three metrics.
The seven-county area had the highest average positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average at 13.4%, in addition to the greatest number of new cases per 100,000 people, at 57, and the highest average number of new cases per 100,000, at 105.2.
The state utilizes the "cases per 100,000" metric to equalize data when comparing regions of differing populations.
Clinton County placed first in the same categories, with an average positivity rate of 16.3%, 95.4 new cases per 100,000 people and 156.7 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average.
Franklin County had the highest positivity rate Sunday, with 19.6%.
ONE FATALITY
From Friday through Monday, local health departments reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality.
That individual was a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, the tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported.
"We extend sincerest condolences to family and friends who have lost a loved one," the tribe said in a press release.
Nineteen new positive cases were reported in Akwesasne's southern portion, leaving 28 active cases as of Monday. Three members were hospitalized.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
The Clinton County Health Department reported 482 new cases, based on lab-processed test results.
The Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health reported 250 and 254 cases, respectively, totals which included at-home test results.
On Monday, FCPH was monitoring 269 active COVID cases. Eighteen of those were state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmates: 10 at Bare Hill Correctional and four each at Franklin and Upstate correctional facilities.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Health officials recommend getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to help to prevent hospitalization and death due to the virus.
Go to covidtests.gov to order four free at-home COVID tests from the federal government. There is a limit of one order per residential address.
