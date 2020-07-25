CHAMPLAIN — While the North Country Golf Club was worried that U.S.-Canada border restrictions preventing non-essential travel would be a death knell, it has so far been pleasantly surprised.
“Over half of our business is Canadians, so we thought we were going to get slaughtered,” Andy Fisher, manager of the course, said.
As the season has played on, though, the course, about driver and a five iron from the Canadian border just outside of Rouses Point in Champlain, has seen an uptick in local business on our side of the border.
“We were helped out by Vermont not opening golf courses as soon as we did, so we had a lot of Vermonters coming for about four weeks,” Fisher said.
“Recently, we’re now getting people from Plattsburgh who never usually come here because we’ve kept the prices low.”
In an effort to keep traffic coming to the club, North Country has maintained its spring rates as the season has progressed.
“We’re not providing full access to the club,” Fisher said. “We don’t have a bar, we don’t have a restaurant, so we’ve kept the spring rates and it seems to be working.”
MEMBERSHIP
While the club used to have a lot of members from Quebec, according to Fisher, the number of them has dropped below 20 as of late.
“It’s the daily green fees where we normally get piles of Quebecers coming, because we take their Canadian money at par,” Fisher said.
The cross border restrictions, originally put in place March 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were recently extended to Aug. 21, but the course is moving forward with the expectation that they’ll remain in place until Columbus Day at the earliest, if not later, Fisher said.
“We haven’t planned for them to come back,” Fisher said.
Any of the pre-sold round packages of rounds at the course sold to Canadian customers will be honored next season, and the course is looking to work something out with Canadian members as well, according to Fisher.
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
While local business has increased to help buoy the course through the missing Canadian visits, the safety restrictions put in place as a result of the pandemic have raised costs.
The course is limiting golfers to one person per cart, and all carts have to be disinfected after each use.
“We’re putting out way more carts per day, so that’s raised our costs,” Fisher said.
The man-power to disinfect the carts has also increased expenses.
But, Fisher said, the course is focused on providing the best experience it can for the newer crowd of locals that has kept it afloat this summer.
“We’re trying our hardest to keep it as safe as possible,” Fisher said. “At the beginning of this, we didn’t think there would be a chance we could break even, but now there’s a good possibility.”
