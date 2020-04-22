North Country correctional facilities see limited spread of COVID-19 among inmate population

PLATTSBURGH — Aside from a few outlier facilities downstate, facility-by-facility numbers suggest that the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has had some success containing inmate spread of COVID-19.
DOCCS now provides updates on its website, which currently displays 239 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the system’s incarcerated population.
Of those cases, as of April 21, 160 are from the Wende, Sing Sing, Green Haven, Fishkill and Bedford Hills facilities.
Numerous facilities that have seen positive cases in the inmate population, including Clinton Correctional in Dannemora and Franklin Correctional in Malone, have not seen their case numbers increase.
On top of that, the Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone and the Altona Correctional facility have yet to see inmate cases, according to the DOCCS information.
For security reasons, DOCCS said, it is not releasing facility-by-facility information on staff cases, but that 844 staff members have been confirmed positive system-wide.
While staff at DOCCS facilities in the North Country have largely avoided spread of the disease, NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts did not want to minimize the danger, citing the fact that a large number of staff at the Great Meadow facility in Washington County have fallen ill with COVID-19.
“In the case of Great Meadow, it started to spread among the staff very rapidly,” Roberts said.
“Once you have someone positive around other staff members, it spreads quickly and you go from one case to upwards of 30 in a very short time frame.”
To help prevent future spread, Roberts added that the union has made sure that their members are staying on top of temperature checks and wearing masks.
PRECAUTIONS
On April 15, DOCCS mandated that correction officers, parole officers, and civilian staff wear face masks while on duty, a change that came following mid-April executive orders from Governor Andrew Cuomo requiring the use of masks by the general public and employees that come in close contact with the public.
DOCCS is providing surgical masks to all staff for use while on duty, in addition to N-95 masks that the department had been providing to staff in close proximity to positive, symptomatic or quarantined individuals, according to a DOCCS statement.
Roberts said that the union is happy that DOCCS is taking safety measures and providing masks now, but that the union still wishes that the changes could have come earlier.
“A lot of safety measures have been put in place; they were delayed, to say the least, but thankfully our numbers up north have been low,” Roberts said.
“We’re thankful (masks) are provided now for staff.”
Guards were not allowed to wear masks or facial coverings while on duty until DOCCS allowed them to on April 1, following a push by NYSCOPBA, as well as local politicians like Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-Schuylerville), and Assemblyman Billy Jones, (D-Plattsburgh.)
DOCCS has also been supplying inmates subject to isolation and quarantine with surgical masks, the department’s website said, as well as allowing the general inmate population to use state-issued handkerchiefs as masks to further reduce the risk of secondary transmission of COVID-19.
There have been no issues in securing masks for staff, and the department will continue to provide them through the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOCCS statement said.
DOCCS also suspended all intake of inmates from county facilities and, as of March 14, stopped internal transfers of inmates except for medical and other exigent circumstances.
Jones, a former corrections officer, gave credit to DOCCS for the measures that have helped mitigate the spread as of late, but, like Roberts, believes some of them could have come earlier.
“You don’t want to introduce something like this into a facility, especially with a dense population,” Jones said.
“The shutting down of the transport of inmates was big on this, although I think DOCCS did that a little late.”
He did add though, that we’re not out of the woods as of yet, and is encouraging DOCCS to look at further precautionary options.
“I believe this is a great opportunity to get rid of the double bunk beds, because we do have room in a lot of our facilities to spread the inmates out a little more,” Jones said.
On top of that, Jones is hoping for further availability of masks and personal protective equipment for correctional officers and staff, as well as encouraging greater social distancing in any way possible.
“There’s certainly more steps we could take, but I believe all of the steps we have taken have helped,” Jones said.
A full list of precautions that DOCCS is taking can be found online at doccs.ny.gov/doccs-covid-19-report under “What DOCCS is doing.”
