PLATTSBURGH — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated $26 million in federal funding for North Country colleges, universities and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced Wednesday.
“College students across the country have seen their lives and education significantly disrupted due to the COVID-19 crisis,” the congresswoman said in a statement.
“I worked in a bipartisan fashion to ensure our North Country colleges and universities were prioritized in the CARES Act relief package, and over half of this funding will go directly to students in the form of financial aid."
Stefanik plans to continue working for additional funding for these institutions.
FUNDING
According to a press release from Stefanik's office, educational institutions in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties that will receive funding are:
• SUNY Plattsburgh: $5,258,169.
• Clinton Community College: $765,962.
• Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES: $82,722.
• North Country Community College: $1,111,281.
• Paul Smith’s College: $922,258.
• Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES: $22,752.
GRATITUDE
SUNY Plattsburgh, CCC and CVES BOCES leaders expressed gratitude for Stefanik's support of education.
"The funds in the CARES Act will provide some relief and serve as a critical first step," SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said.
"Without federal support, campuses across the system will have painful decisions to make. Academic and career-readiness programs such as ones we provide are crucial to our region's long-term economic recovery."
CCC President Ray DiPasquale said the college will notify students in the next few days when they can expect this extra financial help.
"We know this extra help to support students in their educational journey will bring good news to many."
"Our inclusion in the CARES Act funding will benefit our CV-TEC post-secondary students and programs in Clinton, Essex, Warren and Washington counties and help them during this devastating crisis," CVES BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said.
BASED ON ENROLLMENT
The $12.5 billion appropriated for higher education institutions in the CARES Act will be allocated based on total student enrollment and enrollment of low-income student who receive Pell grants, the release said.
At least 50 percent of the total amount each school receives must be used to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for covering expenses related to campus closures due to COVID-19.
According to the release, the U.S. Department of Education has disbursed the emergency aid portion of the funding. The remaining funds will be sent out in the coming weeks.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.