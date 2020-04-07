PLATTSBURGH — Families with relatives in long-term care still have the North Country Center for Independence’s ombudsman service to call on for help.
The service, designed to advocate for older persons and persons with disabilities living in nursing, assisted living and adult homes, has had to adjust its operations in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, but is still finding ways to stay in contact with its clients.
“It’s been tough, because a big part of what we do is going and visiting face to face with our residents,” Amy Gehrig, regional coordinator for the ombudsman program, said.
“From the get-go, we’ve been in communication with the facilities regularly, and our facilities, frankly have been amazing in setting up protocols and means of communication right out of the gate.”
SO MANY DISRUPTIONS
The North Country’s 26 long-term care facilities that the Center for Independence works with have helped provide various tools, from laptops to tablets, for residents to use Skype, Facetime or Zoom video calls, according to Gehrig.
While the center’s ombudsman volunteers can no longer visit the residents they advocate for in person, they have kept up on regular visits with their residents via phone calls or video chat, Gehrig said.
“Residents are facing a lot of isolation; there’s no more group activities of more than 10 people, and even then, people have to be spread out,” Gehrig said. “It’s so many disruptions to what they’re used to. I am finding it pretty amazing how well they’re holding up.”
FAMILY CONCERNS
Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, and due to the populations of long-term care facilities generally being members of high-risk, the ombudsman service has seen an influx of calls in recent weeks.
“Every day I get at least a minimum of two calls from residents themselves, but a lot of calls right now are family with concerns,” Gehrig said.
There are currently seven members of the volunteer ombudsman team, according to Gehrig, working to help represent more than 1,500 people in the region’s facilities.
SOMEONE WHO CARES
While Gehrig spoke with someone about becoming an ombudsman over the phone this week, the Center for Independence is always looking for more help.
“If you’re looking to fill your heart with one of the most amazing, rewarding, fulfilling opportunities, just take that one step forward and you won’t regret it,” Gehrig said.
“So many people are just starving to have someone come see them. Not everybody has family or someone who cares, and we try to do our best to be that person for them.”
WHEN THEY CAN SEE YOU
Gehrig encourages anybody with relatives in long-term care housing to purchase a tablet or other device to video chat with them, if possible.
"The difference in the whole health and well-being of these loved ones when they can see you is really awesome," Gehrig said.
She added that people with devices they're not using should donate them to local long-term care homes.
Anyone with further questions and concerns, visit www.ncci-online.com/ombudsman or call 518-562-1732.
