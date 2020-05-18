PLATTSBURGH – Sunrise Rotary’s Mayor's Cup Regatta & Festival Committee is seeking nominations from the community for the prestigious 2020 “Spirit of Ianelli” award.
Essence of Award
The "Spirit of Ianelli" award was established in 2010 in honor of the late Mayor John Ianelli, former Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1978.
This honor is bestowed upon one individual or individuals – sailor or landlubber – who exemplifies the same “community does matter” spirit that inspired Mayor Ianelli over 40 years ago, empowering our lake community to thrive, not only on race day, but every day, a news release said.
Because of the COVID-19 social distancing protocols still in effect, the 43rd Annual Mayor’s Cup Festival has been cancelled for this year, and the Mayor’s Cup Regatta may or may not take place depending on possible relaxed social distancing requirements for water-related sports that could be announced in the coming weeks, the release said.
"However, in spite of these unfortunate circumstances, Sunrise Rotary’s Mayor's Cup Regatta & Festival Committee feels that it is important to continue the tradition of honoring community spirit and dedication with the 2020 “Spirit of Ianelli” award," the release said.
2020 Nominees
To be considered, please forward nominations no later than Thursday, June 18, 2020 to joannedahlen@gmail.com.
Include your name and phone number, as well as, your nominee’s name, address, and phone number, and provide specific examples that illustrate their community spirit and dedication to protect and enhance the wonderful quality of life we enjoy on Lake Champlain.
The winner will be announced on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Past Honorees
2019 - The Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers
2018 - Leigh and Stephens Mundy
2017 - Janet Duprey
2016 - Gordie Little
2015 - Local Law Enforcement of Clinton County
2014 - Kit and Sally Booth
2013 - Bob Wallet
2012 - Roger Harwood
2011 - Matt Spiegel
2010 - Bob Pooler
