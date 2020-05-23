PLATTSBURGH - The Clinton County Department of Health is advising North Country residents not to have yard sales just yet.
“Hold off for a few months,” Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a recent virtual media conference.
Kanoza said NY on PAUSE remains in effect until May 28. Under PAUSE, non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) should be canceled or postponed.
Yard sales are not included in this list of activities allowed during Phase 1 of reopening in the region.
For more information about New York on PAUSE, visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-pause. Residents may also use this site or call 1-833-789- 0470 to report any non-essential gatherings or any non-essential businesses entities operating in violation of the PAUSE order.
CCHD also issued guidance this week regarding safe recreation during the COVID-19 outbreak. In a memo addressed to municipal and school district authorities, CCHD shared information from the New York State Department of Health, NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The advisory said “CCHD believes that with proper precautions, Clinton County residents may participate in low risk recreation activities.”
At the same time, the release noted that CCHD also “supports the continued closure of any parks or recreational areas by municipal or school district authorities that could further the spread of COVID-19.”
“This memo is meant to provide guidance that municipalities and school districts can use to make decisions. Ultimately it will be up to each locale and school district to determine if and when their parks and playgrounds will open,” Kanoza said.
When using parks and recreational spaces that are opened to the public, residents are advised to take the following precautions.
- Read and follow all posted guidance at the park or space you are visiting- Stay at least six feet from others at all times. Maintain distance from others while in places people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks. Do not visit areas where you cannot stay at least six feet away from others at all times
- Visit in small groups limited to immediate household members and avoid gathering with others outside your household
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to use if soap and water are not available
- Visit parks that are close to your home. Traveling long distances to visit a park may contribute to the spread of COVID-19
- Avoid playground equipment like slides and swings, outdoor exercise equipment, and other frequently touched surfaces. Refrain from games and activities that require close contact, such as basketball, football, or soccer. Do not share equipment, such as bicycles, helmets, balls, or Frisbees
- If you are sick with COVID-19, were recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19, or just don’t feel well, do not visit public areas including parks or recreational facilities.
CCHD also notes that in all recreation opportunities, participants must follow posted guidelines for social distancing, maximum occupancy, face coverings, etc.
Facilities/parks will reopen on a park-by-park basis.
Please check with the park in advance to see what opportunities are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.