PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh continues to get good marks in handling the coronavirus as the third round of pooled surveillance testing produced zero positive cases.
The samples were taken Wednesday and analyzed by SUNY Upstate Medical University, according to a letter to the campus community from Plattsburgh State President Dr. Alexander Enyedi.
The three-week series of testing for about 1,500 on-campus students is now complete, Enyedi wrote.
"We are expanding the breadth of tests beginning next week to off-campus students and later employees and again on-campus students," he said.
"As we finish the first month on campus and approach our fifth week, I am proud of our collective following of our policies and safe practices. You are making a difference daily."
There were two positive cases reported the first week students returned in late August, but none since.
Enyedi took swift and strong action in suspending 43 students who attended a party at Sailor's Beach in the City of Plattsburgh the first week of school.
The college reported this week that 36 of those students have since returned to campus.
The school also placed on interim suspension nine brothers of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after taking part in hosting a party at the Greek organization's home.
The fraternity was also issued a cease and desist activities order, and the student conduct process for those nine students has yet to be completed.
Enyedi told the campus community in his letter Friday to not let up the good behavior.
"Though there have been no COVID-19 cases associated with the campus since two were reported August 21-22, we must remain attentive," he said.
"We expect positive cases will occur and will use testing and aggressive case finding to address."
Appointment times for next week will be shared with students soon, and the college will continue to update and post COVID-19-related information online plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
