No new COVID cases at Lee House, Crown Point school

PORT HENRY – No new COVID-19 cases have joined the three already discovered at the Lee House senior apartments, the Essex County Public Health Department said Tuesday.
Three of the 40 residents of the Main Street housing complex tested positive over the weekend, causing the Essex County Board of Supervisors to suspend visitation at the county-owned facility.
The three confirmed cases in residents of the Lee House apartments have been issued isolation orders, with another three residents identified as contacts who have been issued quarantine orders.
Several non-resident close contacts of the positive cases, such as vendors, have also been issued quarantine orders.
“The remaining residents are not subject to isolation or quarantine at this time and they are permitted to come and go without restriction,” Essex County Senior Public Health Educator Andrea Whitmarsh said.
At Crown Point Central School, where one student case was reported last week, no new cases have shown up. The school stopped in-person classes in favor of online classwork, but plans to return to school today (Wednesday).
“No further positive cases associated with Crown Point Central School staff, students or families have been reported to the Essex County Health Department,” Whitmarsh said in a news release.
“We are continuing to perform daily monitoring for the positive case and all contacts that were potentially exposed.”
The Essex County Health Department will be offering a testing event at the Lee House on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon for all Lee House residents and any contacts of the positive cases associated with the outbreak.
These will be standard COVID-19 tests and not the rapid 15 minute tests the state is providing to healthcare agencies.
The Health Department is contacting all those at risk of exposure to notify them and recommend that they seek testing either at the event or through their healthcare provider.
“We are recommending testing to all individuals at risk of exposure and we are offering a means for them to receive free testing at the event on Thursday,” Whitmarsh said. “We cannot mandate testing for these individuals.”
She said a viral diagnostic test provides information about the point in time that the test was taken. Studies show that the incubation period for COVID-19 is anywhere from 2 to 14 days after infection.
People exposed to the virus can test negative on day five of quarantine and can test positive on day nine, she said, which is why the quarantine period lasts a full 14 days from exposure. A negative test result does not negate the need to quarantine.
Visitors at the Lee House apartments are not allowed for at least 14 days from Oct. 11 forward.
“This (visitor) suspension does not apply to residents requiring essential healthcare services,” Whitmarsh said. “All appropriate personal protective equipment for these healthcare workers will be required” when they enter the Lee House.
The Health Department reported other new coronavirus cases Tuesday, two in North Elba and one each in Schroon and Willsboro. One of the new cases is hospitalized.
