PLATTSBURGH - In a campus wide email, SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi reported that there are no new cases of COVID-19 at the college.
"The second installment of pooled surveillance testing of on-campus students for COVID-19 yielded zero positive cases," Enyedi wrote.
"The results were returned from SUNY Upstate Medical University from the 498 samples taken Wednesday."
There have been no COVID-19 cases associated with the campus since two were reported August 21-22.
"I appreciate all you are doing in following safe practices, our policies, and the Cardinal Pledge," Enyedi said.
"As we approach the fourth week of the fall semester, it is important we remain steadfast and not let up. Together we can complete the semester strong. It matters to each of you, your friends and the entire campus and wider Plattsburgh community."
Pooled testing for on-campus students will continue Wednesday, Sept. 16. Appointment times will be shared with students soon, the notice said, adding, we will be expanding to broader groups of off-campus students, faculty and staff and will outline those details when available.
Also, we shared with you yesterday a unique opportunity to help in the fight against COVID-19 by testing a new COVID Alert NY app, Enyedi said.
"Your participation in the beta testing, before the app is released to the public, can help develop a highly effective new tool," he said.
"We will continue to update and post COVID-19-related information online at plattsburgh.edu/covid-19."
