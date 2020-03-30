PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh students' new normal is distance learning whether they are on campus, home or elsewhere.
Plattsburgh residents have expressed concerns whether students who went away returned with more than their Spring Break memories during a time when the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases.
“We have had no cases on our campus,” Dr. Kathleen Camelo, director of Student Health & Counseling Center and Clinton County Board of Health vice president, said.
“We have no one in isolation and no one in quarantine.”
LIMITED SERVICES
The Plattsburgh State administration actively encouraged students not to return to campus after their respite from academic studies.
“Because on campus services will be limited,” President Alexander Enyedi said in a recent Town Hall.
“I anticipate with that additional information and the caveat that we're going to see a constriction and a reduction in the number of services, we will see many students make the decision not to return to our campus.”
There was an estimated 600 students remaining on campus.
This week, more students continue to leave as a result of recent developments such as the surge of cases in New York.
“We're continually communicating with students who are left,” Camelo said.
“We are all doing good work. Guidelines change as the epidemic changes, so we keep apprised of all those guidelines. As they change, we follow the direct guidance. We look at those reputable medical sources to get our information to treat our students.”
DORM BOUND
During the Town Hall, someone asked if returning students would be quarantined.
“The answer is no,” Enyedi said.
“The only time that those kinds of action are taken right now in our area according to the Health Center is for confirmed cases.
If a question is about individuals who are returning from Study Abroad in nations known that are known as level 3 or level 2, there has been a 14-day isolation that's been going on for those students that have returned back to New York state.”
Will students returning to campus be asked to stay in their dorms as much as possible?
“The short answer to that question is that I'm going to be encouraging students who are on campus to maintain social distancing,” Enyedi said.
“As all of us are experiencing here in the community that essentially means staying home. There will be fewer and fewer opportunities to actually be out in the community.”
STUDENTS TRIAGED
Campus members also wanted to know if students were going to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
Testing is subject to Clinton County Health Department and the college's Student Health & Counseling Center's protocols.
“The short answer is now that testing is only done on the basis of a doctor's note or prescription,” Enyedi said.
“Only students that meet the criteria for testing. They have to be symptomatic and they would be tested. This is consistent with medical advice in the community generally. If you meet the criteria for testing and showing symptoms, then you would be tested.”
The Student Health & Counseling Center is open.
“We're just plugging along,” Camelo said.
“We are able to screen any symptomatic students should they present. We are taking care of our own students, so we don't tax community resources.”
A solid triage system is in place with tents set up near the Health Center.
“We do have isolation rooms on campus, a limited number,” Camelo said.
“But we do have isolation rooms if we need to use them.”
"FLATTENING THE CURVE'
Students returned to campus to find not only restaurants, bars and many retail stores shut down, but even the U.S.-Canadian border to all but essential personnel.
“We are going to see further and further restrictions on the number of activities that can occur outside of the home,” Enyedi said.
“That's the whole purpose of this exercise. What's going on from a public health situation is that we are flattening the curve with respect to the number of individuals that become infected.
By isolating and not being in contact with others in the community we are actually delaying and slowing the movement of this virus through our communities.
Of course, students will be encouraged to stay in place and certainly not carry on as business as usual.”
