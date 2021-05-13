No.Co. officials will follow state on mask wearing guidelines

PLATTSBURGH — Local officials are anxious to see just how the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing in public will be implemented in New York state.
“We will see what the state has to say about it, and we will abide by what the state demands,” Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy), Clinton County Legislature chairman, said.
“But at some point this has to be, if not discussed, then put into operation.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, according to the Associated Press.
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
‘RELIED ON THE FACTS’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will study the new guidance before making any decisions.
“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said in a statement.
“We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. (Howard) Zucker (head of the state Department of Health) and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”
Henry said if people are still concerned about COVID-19 then they can still wear masks.
“There are still a lot of questions to be answered, but we will do what the state guides us to do,” he said.
“In the meantime we wish everyone that can, will get vaccinated.”
