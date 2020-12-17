PLATTSBURGH — Dania Decosse, who has lost both her husband and first-born son to the coronavirus, has a suggestion for what to give everyone this Christmas.
“They could all stay home and not give out COVID.”
COVID, CANCER
The Decosses had recently moved from Chateaugay Lake to Avon, Ct.
Dania’s husband, Jeff, died of COVID-19 at UConn John Dempsey Hospital on Nov. 11.
Their eldest son, Joshua, who had Down syndrome, was admitted to the hospital a short time after his father. Dania has continued to take care of her three younger children, Jacob, Jenna and Jonathan, while receiving chemotherapy for colon cancer.
Though doctors had hoped antibiotics would buy Joshua time to beat the coronavirus, he died early Monday morning shortly after receiving end-of-life comfort measures.
'IT'S JUST ONE YEAR'
Dania hopes her story of loss might make people pause when it comes to their holiday plans.
“If you love your family, it’s just one holiday. I don’t know where the COVID came from, but I can promise you, if we had known, we wouldn’t have done it,” she said.
“There is no life event precious enough to need to take a life.”
Dania understands that people want to be with their families for Christmas; she is one of 13 cousins who have never spent a Christmas apart.
“This year, it’s going to be me and my children, not that we have COVID or even anybody in my family has COVID. But why, out of love, would you take that risk?
“It’s just one year.”
'BE WITH THE ANGELS'
During her nightly check-in on Joshua Sunday, Dania learned her son's oxygen levels had fallen to 83 percent, and the doctor said he was getting worse.
Though his levels came back up to 89, then 91, Dania said that reflected what the machines were doing, not Joshua.
The doctors and nurses advised waiting to reassess Joshua in the morning and not making any decisions that night, and Dania agreed. But then she went into Joshua’s room, where she found him with tears in his eyes, gasping for air.
With her pastor, Skip Eggimann of Valley Community Baptist Church, with her and the other three kids safe at home, Dania was able to just be with Joshua.
“I called the doctor back, and I said, ‘I’m not waiting until the morning. We need to do this now, he’s suffering and he’s scared.’”
Joshua died quickly and peacefully at 2:29 a.m. Monday, aware that his mother was there with him, Dania said.
“I told him not to be afraid, that I was with him, that I wasn’t going to leave him, that I loved him and he was brave. And it was okay to go be with the angels.
“I’m really going to miss my best buddy,” his mother added.
LIT UP A ROOM
Dania did not know where to begin with all the amazing memories she has of her son.
“He lit up a room when he walked in it, just the spark in his eye,” she said, tearfully.
“The love for his family was unmeasurable. He loved bowling, loved to eat Chinese food, loved his mama’s cooking more than anything in the world.
“He loved his mom and his dad and his brothers and his sister.”
And as the only child and grandchild for the first eight years of his life, Joshua loved to be the center of attention.
“He was a jokester and a prankster,” Dania said. “He loved to get a rouse out of a crowd.”
Joshua was a huge part of his younger siblings’ lives as their big brother and protector.
“My son Jacob’s best friend; he’s been his roommate his whole life,” Dania added.
She said the support from her pastor and family in Connecticut has been unbelievable.
“It’s not just my loss; it’s my whole family’s.”
BELIEVES IN VACCINE
Joshua died hours before the first non-trial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the state and country was administered to a critical care nurse in Queens.
Dania is grateful there is a vaccine, and she believes in it because she believes in medicine.
“I have cancer, and if it wasn’t for trial drugs, many of my friends and fellow cancer warriors would be dead as well.
“So I believe in science and I believe in medicine and I’m hopeful that it’ll bring a cure.”
'WHEN IS JOSH COMING?'
Dania said she has a sense of peace, in part from her faith but more so because of the knowledge that Joshua is with his father.
Jeff was always a calming force for Joshua, and it makes sense they are together right now, she continued.
“The birth of Joshua wasn’t just for me as a mother, but for Jeff as a father and he was exactly what we needed in our lives. Jeff was the exact father picked out for a beautiful and special needs boy because he had enough love and compassion in his heart for his son as his protector.”
Dania does not doubt for a split second that Jeff was waiting for Joshua when he crossed over.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jeff has been pestering the lord every day since he got to heaven, ‘When is Josh coming?’”
