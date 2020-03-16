PLATTSBURGH — As of noon on Monday, there remained zero positive cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County.
According to Clinton County Health Department spokesperson Karen Derusha, several test samples have been shipped to Albany for testing, but none have returned positive so far.
Last week, county officials said there had been four tests in the county and none of those were positive.
Derusha said she did not have the exact number of additional tests that have been done since.
"We have relatively low numbers of tested individuals right now," Derusha said.
"CCHD has been, and continues to work with state and local partners to increase testing capacity, and as testing criteria is evolving."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.