PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh VA Clinic's new location is set to open its doors Monday, Aug. 3.
The facility — which formerly housed St. Peter's School and, later, Seton Academy — had originally been scheduled to open April 1. That was delayed due to COVID-19.
The building has been effectively gutted and reconstructed to accommodate a clinic, which will be operated through a contract between STG International Inc. (STGi), a Virginia-based firm, and Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, the Plattsburgh clinic's parent facility.
Formerly 23 St. Charles St., the building's address will be 5180 North Catherine St.
The clinic is currently based at 80 Sharron Ave.
STGi Program Manager for Marketing and Outreach Jennifer Ryan said only a few bits of interior work remain, such as hanging pictures and final cleaning.
"Patients are sent multiple notices via mail regarding the change of location. We’ve also been fortunate to be able to participate in the local church bulletins."
SCREENING FOR COVID-19
Several procedures will be in place and local ordinances adhered to in order to protect patients from COVID-19, Ryan said.
"Posters are to be displayed at the entrance and in the waiting area and near the reception desk asking patients to report if they have fever, cough or difficulty breathing."
When patients arrive, they should be asked if they have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, if they have traveled to an affected geographic area within 14 days before symptom onset or if they have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case-patient, Ryan said.
For those who check in via KIOSK, Stratton VA will have designated screens for screening questions.
Those requiring further investigation will be given a surgical mask and remain in-place to avoid contact with others, and staff and providers will be immediately notified that a patient has screened positive for COVID-19, Ryan said.
ISOLATION
Such patients will be placed in designated isolation rooms with closed doors and staff will ensure they have a surgical mask on at all times, Ryan continued.
"Proper signage and a sign-in sheet shall be placed on the door to identify all staff entering the room for any reason.
"Anyone who needs to enter the room for patient care purposes must don proper PPE for airborne and contact precautions."
Staff should use dedicated medical equipment for patient care, and a provider will interview the patient to validate the screening and assess whether the patient meets the COVID-19 case definition.
Patients who meet the case definition will be sent to either the Stratton VA Medical Center or the local emergency room, Ryan said.
REPORT TO VA
If proper PPE — which includes gloves, gowns, N-95 respirators and eye protection — is not available, patients who screen positive must be directed to the VA Medical Center or local ER, Ryan said.
The clinic manager is to report persons under investigation for COVID-19 to the VA Medical Center Infectious Disease Department, state or local health department, and, if the patient is being sent there, the local ER.
All used PPE and medical waste will be discarded in a medical waste container, and all non-dedicated, non-disposable medical equipment should be cleaned and disinfected.
And routine cleaning and disinfection procedures of frequently-touched surfaces or objects will take place, Ryan said.
HIGHEST CONCERN
STGi's clinics have dedicated COVID-19 teams who are ready with their personal protective equipment if it is needed and are the only staff to respond to potential COVID-19 patients, Ryan said.
"The safety of our patients and staff is of the highest concern and we’re working at all levels to ensure it is maintained.
"We’ve also created patient education to give our veterans the best possible understanding of COVID, testing and quarantine procedures."
