MALONE – Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, Alice Hyde will offer COVID-19 screening tests to those without symptoms at its Drive-Thru Testing Site at 130 Park St. behind Alice Hyde Occupational Health, every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Working in collaboration with CVPH, which launched a New York State designated COVID-19 testing site earlier this summer, the state-sponsored COVID testing will allow asymptomatic individuals access to COVID-19 screening tests, a news release said.
Testing will be provided free of charge to those who do not have symptoms of the virus and meet other criteria, including:
• The need to be tested to return or remain at work
• Anyone subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine by the Department of Health
• Those considered essential workers and who have direct public contact
A complete list of criteria can be found on the Alice Hyde website. Testing for asymptomatic individuals during the designated days and times will be provided without a physician’s order.
However, a completed requisition form, which can be found on the Alice Hyde website, is required.
Asymptomatic individuals seeking a COVID-19 test during state-sponsored testing hours will remain in their vehicles and all testing, check-in and check-out procedures will be completed at the curbside.
The testing site will offer 15 tests during the 2-hour state-sponsored testing period each Tuesday.
Test results will be available in 7 to 14 days and can be accessed online via the BioReference Laboratory patient portal. A hard copy of the results will also be mailed to each patient, the release said.
Those with a positive result will be contacted directly by a hospital representative.
Alice Hyde’s Drive-Thru Testing Site also provides COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic patients and pre-operative patients scheduled for surgery or a variety of medical procedures, as required by New York State Department of Health.
That testing is performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and patients receive their results directly from the ordering provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.