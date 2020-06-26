PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) has changed its evening visitor hours based on visitor and patient feedback.
Beginning Sunday, June 28, visitors are welcome to CVPH from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Visitor Welcome Policy continues to be applicable to inpatient units only.
Visitors should enter through the Main Lobby and are required sign in, providing contact information. The screening process includes a temperature check and a hand washing requirement before heading directly to the patient’s room where they must remain for the duration of their visit.
Only one visitor at a time per patient is permitted in the facility.
Using New York State Department of Health guidelines, CVPH developed the Visitor Welcome policy to safely provide patients with the comfort offered by family and friends during the COVID pandemic.
Learn more at UVMHealth.org/CVPH.
