PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh has confirmed nine more positive COVID-19 tests since Friday.
In releases on the college website, found at www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/ under public health updates, university President Alexander Enyedi confirmed the cases.
This makes 18 new positive cases related to the campus in the last eight days and brings the campus total to 20 cases since students returned for the fall semester.
All 18 of the individuals associated with the new cases are currently under isolation, as well as one student in precautionary isolation after having tested negative with rapid tests.
The school is awaiting back-up PCR test results for that individual, a release said.
The cases are not all connected to a single individual or location, SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said.
One of the positive cases announced on Monday was from among a group of 12 students whose individual swab samples from last Wednesday’s pooled testing were found indeterminate, the school said, adding that the 11 other students are no longer being quarantined.
Following contact tracing by the Clinton County Health Department related to these cases, 79 students are in quarantine: 42 on-campus and 37 off-campus.
Pooled testing will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
The college is encouraging those who have been sent an invitation to the testing to arrive at their scheduled time, and to “continue to follow health and safety protocols and the Cardinal Pledge.”
DOCCS
The college campus was not the only place COVID-19 has sprung up in recent days.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, there are eight individuals at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora who have tested positive.
There are 1,873 individuals at the prison who have tested negative.
DOCCS is in the midst of targeted testing of the entire incarcerated population in the state’s correctional facilities while continuing to follow science-based protocols established at the beginning of the pandemic, a news release said.
"To date, we have COVID tested more than 22,500 incarcerated individuals. Our test results are regularly updated on the Department webpage," the statement said.
Individuals displaying symptoms are immediately isolated and tested, the department said. If a positive case is confirmed, a contact trace is conducted and those identified are quarantined and tested.
Any individual that is COVID-19 positive or in quarantine as part of a contact trace is not allowed a visit. It is critical that both staff and incarcerated individuals continue to follow the protocols in place, which include the mandatory use of masks for all staff, visitors and incarcerated individuals when participating in activities, the department said.
All state-ready individuals being moved from a county jail to a state correctional facility are tested and must be negative before being transferred to DOCCS custody.
As Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci recently said in his testimony, “We continue to comply with CDC guidance, and in consultation with DOH, evaluate all options for additional testing as part of our multi-faceted response.
"The department has continually expanded the pool of incarcerated individuals being tested, which include those incarcerated individuals who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, all incarcerated individuals who are quarantined as a result of a contact trace, as well as a variety of targeted testing cohorts.”
In accordance with the governor’s executive order and DOH guidance, correction officers and other essential correctional facility workers, absent any symptoms, can request to be tested by their personal physician, or at one of the state’s testing sites.
All staff identified as part of a contact trace are directed to quarantine and referred to their personal physician or a state testing site.
The Department makes public the confirmed number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the confirmed number of staff deaths due to the virus, the release said.
ESSEX COUNTY
In the Essex County Health Department’s daily case updates, it was noted that there was one new positive case related to the Lee House Senior Apartments “cluster.”
It was originally announced on Oct. 13 that three of the apartments’ 40 residents had tested positive for the virus, and a total of 10 cases have been linked to the cluster since then, the county update said Monday.
Those include people living within and outside of the apartments, according to the update.
