ELIZABETHTOWN – After weeks of no COVID-19 cases, the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare saw another positive case on Friday.
The Essex County Public Health Department reported an investigation by them and the New York State Department of Health is underway into how COVID-19 was again introduced into the facility.
Sixteen of the patients at Essex Center who previously got the virus died, the Health Department said. But no new cases had been reported there in about a month until Friday.
The center has 100 beds, with about 90 in use when the outbreak began. Visitation at the nursing home is still suspended.
Two additional cases were reported Friday in Essex County, one in Elizabethtown and one in Westport.
Essex Center set up a special COVID-19 unit when the outbreak cluster started. Some of the patients had to be hospitalized at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh.
The outbreak was discovered on Aug. 17 when a resident who died tested positive for COVID-19.
At the same time, staff tests that had been submitted weeks before came back and showed three employees were positive for COVID-19. None of the employees had been showing symptoms and had continued to work.
The staff at the home is now tested twice weekly and none of the recent tests had been positive. Essex Center started doing most coronavirus tests in-house to speed up the processing time.
Before Friday, the Essex County Public Health Department has said there were 109 positive cases tied to the Essex Center cluster, which included 60 residents, 37 staff members and 12 staff contacts.
The nursing home had reported that all residents still at the facility had recovered.
Essex Center is owned and operated by Centers Health Care of New York City.
