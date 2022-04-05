PLATTSBURGH — The number of new COVID-19 cases posted by local health departments increased slightly over the last week, driven by a jump in cases reported by the Essex County Health Department.
Still, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Essex County's community COVID level, along with Clinton's and Franklin's, to low Thursday.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
ECHD said 156 positive test results — a figure that includes at-home tests — had emerged from Tuesday, March 29 to Monday, compared with 94 over the previous seven-day period.
Franklin County Public Health similarly includes at-home positive results in its totals, but saw a decrease to 114 cases over the last week.
The Clinton County Health Department posted 72 lab-confirmed COVID cases, down from 89.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's COVID-19 Response Team said 11 cases were detected, four of which remained active Monday.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Over the last two weeks, COVID hospitalizations first trended down in the North Country before seeing a slight uptick.
On March 28, there were 30 COVID-positive patients in the region's hospitals, compared with 42 on Saturday, according to state Department of Health figures.
The number of intensive care unit patients remained steady, at three or four.
As of Monday, the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had no COVID patients in its ICU but, mirroring the regional trend, the total number of positive patients had increased from four on March 28 to seven, according to data provided by Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake.
"LOW" COMMUNITY LEVELS
On March 24, the CDC had labeled Clinton and Essex counties as having "medium" COVID community levels while Franklin County's was "high."
Last Thursday, all three counties were colored in green, designating a "low" level.
Residents of "medium" communities at risk of severe illness are advised to consult their health care providers about whether to wear masks and take other COVID precautions. In "high" areas, masks are recommended in all public places.
The CDC does not explicitly recommend those living in "low" community levels wear masks, but notes that people may choose to do so at any time.
"People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask," the CDC website says. "Masks are required on public transportation and may be required in other places by local or state authorities."
Regardless of level, the CDC recommends that people stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and get tested if symptomatic.
Information on where to get vaccinated and/or tested is listed on page A7 and at pressrepublican.com.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.