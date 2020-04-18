PLATTSBURGH — The day to reopen the state and country will come, but that process will have to be carried out carefully and slowly, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said Friday.
“This is not like flicking a switch — that’s the most important thing to remember,” he said during a Facebook Live briefing.
“This will be a slow, gradual series of steps that we take to open our businesses, open our economy, open up our social lives again.”
NEW CASES MINIMAL
The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Clinton County continues to be minimal, ranging from zero to two, Kanoza said.
“We are seeing a ‘flattening of the curve’ as they say, and we are hoping this holds in the future.”
And the number of active cases being tracked is down as people have recovered, he added.
But the need for social distancing will not go away and should remain a priority for everybody whether they wear masks or go on solitary walks, Kanoza said.
MIGRANT WORKER HOUSING
The Clinton County Health Department is monitoring the county’s 14 migrant farm housing facilities, Kanoza said.
This week, CCHD environmental health and safety division staff and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies reached out to specific operators of those labor camps to identify how many laborers they have on hand and how many they anticipate will arrive in the coming weeks.
Kanoza said each currently has about a dozen or so on staff.
Along with identifying those numbers, CCHD wanted to provide preparatory information for the education of laborers when they do come on-site.
These workers receive a medical exam before leaving their home countries and are checked again by customs when they enter the United States, Kanoza said.
“The overall plan … once they come over to the United States will be for these workers to quarantine for 14 days at their U.S. point of entry or at a minimum at their respective migrant labor camp upon arrival.”
The operators are looking at how to practice social distancing, which can be difficult since the dorms have bunk houses where many migrant workers live for the summer and fall, Kanoza said.
“But they’re going to try to find ways to reduce the number of workers in the dorm and of course implement the 14-day quarantine for the workers on-site if they arrive if they haven’t done so already at the point of entry.”
FEWER STUDENTS
Clinton County Board of Health Vice President and SUNY Plattsburgh Student Health and Counseling Center Director Dr. Kathleen Camelo gave an update on operations at the college.
She said that, while the college remains open, most employees do not come in to work and most students are residing at their permanent homes.
The population of students living in dorms has reduced from 2,000 to 186, Camelo added, and those remaining on-campus have been relocated to single occupancy rooms with individual bathrooms to promote social distancing and allow for any needed isolation or quarantine.
The center continues to evaluate and treat those who reside on and off campus, and maintains contact with students through face-to-face appointments, telemedicine and tele-counseling, Camelo said.
She explained that local providers can make COVID-19 diagnoses based on patients’ symptoms.
They then fill out and send a form to the Health Department, which adds that person to the suspect case count.
ONE STUDENT POSITIVE
The Student Health and Counseling Center has adequate personal protective equipment, N-95 masks and supplies on hand and are able to perform COVID-19 tests on students who meet the criteria.
So far, just one student has tested positive; he was immediately isolated and his contact was put in quarantine, Camelo said.
The student fully recovered and the contact never contracted the disease.
Camelo emphasized the need to continue to practice social distancing.
“We must continue to keep one another safe.
Now is not the time to let our guard down when we have come so far.”
