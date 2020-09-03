AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reports one active case of COVID-19 in the community of Akwesasne.
The positive case took place on Sept. 2 outside of the community and brings the cumulative number of reported cases to 15 since the pandemic started, a news release said.
The active case is currently in self-isolation and is following all protective measures provided by health officials.
Franklin County Public Health Department conducted contact tracing in coordination with the Tribe’s Health Services. All individuals who have been in direct contact with the positive case have been notified, the release said.
No further information is being made available and we ask individuals to please respect the individual’s privacy, as well as wish them a speedy recovery, the release said.
Individuals are asked to please continue following all protective measures recommended by the Emergency Operations Center and Public Health Departments, including social distancing, washing hands often or using hand sanitizer, as well as wearing a mask in public places.
Individuals are also asked to self-monitor for any COVID-related symptoms, such as a sustained temperature of 100.4 degrees or more, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, among other indicators.
For a list of possible symptoms, please visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
The most effective way to determine an exposure is to receive a COVID-19 test. For any local resident or non-member employee of an Akwesasne business seeking a COVID-19 test, please contact Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical at (518) 521-3322.
The test is FREE, but please bring a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site and state you are a resident or employee of Akwesasne.
If you have a non-medical emergency matter or require essential items, please call the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at (518) 320-0019 or Family Advocates Office at (518) 358-3021.
The EOC asks individuals to please be supportive as the active case works towards a full recovery, as well as to continue placing the overall health and safety of Akwesasne as a priority, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.