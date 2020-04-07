Neighbors' keepers

PLATTSBURGH — John Gordon spins many plates simultaneously because there's a lot to keep track of on the Facebook group, COVID-19 North Country Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
The City resident created the Facebook group on March 14.
NEW NORMAL
“I just went through my day not really as normal, but the new normal,” Gordon, also organizer of Plattsburgh Tenant's Advocacy Association, said.
Since April 2019, he has worked as an Outpatient Pharmacy technician at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Previously, he worked in the same position at Kinney Drugs.
Before that, Gordon traveled and before that, the 2015 SUNY Plattsburgh alum majored in individualized studies with concentrations in psychology and anthropology.
“They are proving very useful for sure,” he said.
Gordon started the group because he saw a lot of uncertainty in the community.
“I do some volunteer work with some community organizations and I was thinking of them, especially people who are already living in precarious situations before this crisis who might have their lines of support cut off by this uncertainty and not just among them just average people who might not have really asked that "what if" question regarding some sort of major disaster,” he said.
“I really felt like our leadership largely had failed to prepare us adequately for this situation. I saw sort of my opportunity to step up and give some sort of live line to people. Something they could grab onto and feel secure.”
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a virtual way station for those seeking or wishing to donate food and medical supplies, a support for local small businesses and exchange for those sharing interactive activities for social-distancing families.
Right before the Coronavirus trended, Gordon was volunteering for a mayoral candidate.
“I was sitting kind of in the planning room, and it was just starting to brew up,” he said.
“The uncertainty was just starting to creep in. The first week of everything happening. We saw there was a mutual-aid group in Vermont, and we figure why not just do the same thing for New York?
So, we did and it got a lot more traction than what we were expecting."
NO GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Gordon started the group with three or four people and expected a few hundred people to join the group.
“By Day 2, we had reached 8,000 members,” he said.
“That was really overwhelming. It was a sobering reality to come to terms with that there was that many people looking for this kind of thing.
It was really a testament to the environment of fear that had been brewing in large part, I think, because of the inadequacy of the response of our leadership.”
When the group membership spiked at 8,000 members, he reached out to his volunteer-work connections, who work for various community agencies in the area.
“They are not necessarily representing those agencies, they are just participating as individuals and helping me to moderate and organize the group,” he said.
“Their support has been invaluable. This is not something I would be able to handle by myself or even just with the handful of people I started with.”
There are currently about 20 moderators on his team right now.
“It's a pretty large operation,” he said.
“The primary objective starting out was to create an environment for mutual aid, which is people just coming together: I have some of this. I'm going to the store, who else needs anything while I'm at the store?' Vulnerable people who cannot go out in the community and need grocery shopping done for them.
It's just to try and fill in the gaps in the already existing network of services.”
Several groups have spawned off of this one and serve St. Lawrence County, Onondaga County, Saranac Lake and Clinton County.
“In a large part, some of those individuals were inspired by us,” Gordon said.
“Some of those individuals didn't quite like the way our group was run and wanted start their own."
To be perfectly honest, every group that has formed, I'm very glad to see them no matter what reason they started for the fact that people are coming together and trying to do everything they can for each other.”
NO END IN SIGHT
Neighbors Helping Neighbors' reception is overall appreciative, and there were 12,755 members as of Thursday.
“In the process of reaching that quantity of people, we realized we had to be more judicious about moderating the group because of the responsibility of having such a large audience," Gordon said.
It's an environment where misinformation could spread very quickly.
“So, we ended up turning on post approval. There was a mixed response to that at first, but I think over time, it's been a very good decision and people have become appreciative of that.”
Grocery runs are a crucial offering, as was the group's very existence when waves of unemployment hit delays in state unemployment insurance.
“There's a gap where people needed just everyday necessities, food, toiletries, food for their pets or things for their kids,” Gordon said.
“I saw a lot of people coming through. Folks who went through their pantry and said, 'I have this extra stuff. I will drop it off for you. I am going to the store, I will grab some things while I am there.' Just a lot people showing up for each other."
Gordon hopes the group continues as a long-term community service.
“I don't know quite what shape that would take yet,” he said.
“I'm very much stuck in the moment necessarily, but the willingness is there. I'm willing to keep this going as long as far as people need it. And talking to my team, they are very enthusiastic as well to see the group persists.”
Gordon networks with other regional groups and keeps a list of the groups as he finds out about them.
“I have been contacting their admins and making those connections with them, so hopefully we can share resources, coordinate aid throughout a large region and make sure people have the things that they need,” he said.
