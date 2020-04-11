Naked Turtle hoping to open

PLATTSBURGH - As seasonal businesses in the area figure out a way to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the highest profile seasonal places is just hoping to open its doors at some point.
"I am maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook that we will be able to get open hopefully sooner rather than later, and people can have that nice vacation that we all deserve," Matt Spiegel, owner of the Naked Turtle, a popular bar and restaurant on the Plattsburgh waterfront, said.
"We are taking this day by day."
While many seasonal restaurants are able to do some type of curbside pickup, Spiegel said the Turtle is not really set up to offer that.
The parking lot is filled with dozens of boats from the accompanying marina that are unable to be placed in the water as of yet.
Many of the boats are owned by Canadians who are not allowed to travel here due to border restrictions, to prepare for the boating season.
"We probably could do it (curbside dining), but it would be tough," he said.
In the meantime, Spiegel said that he is still looking to hire staff for a season he hopes he will be able to have in some fashion.
"I hate to think about missing a whole season, but it has crossed my mind," he said.
"Right now, we're still planning on opening at some point we hope," he said.
