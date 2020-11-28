MyChart restored for most CVPH patients

PLATTSBURGH — Most ambulatory patients at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and other component hospitals can once again access MyChart following further system restorations after last month's cyberattack.
UVM Health Network shared in a statement Friday that, additionally, access to EpicCare Link, which allows community providers to have read-only access to health information of shared patients, had been brought back.
"These important milestones are critical steps forward in restoring normal operations for our patients and communities," the organization said.
DIFFERING IMPACTS
On Oct. 28, UVM Health Network was hit by a cyberattack that coincided with similar attacks on health care and public health systems throughout the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albany was continuing its probe into the incident this week.
Resulting system-wide outages had differing impacts on the network's six component hospitals. For example, patients of CVPH physician offices had to call 24 hours ahead of their appointments.
After it was announced earlier this week that Epic — the electronic medical record system that is in the process of being rolled out across the network — was restored at all inpatient and outpatient sites, CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake confirmed patients no longer had to make the advanced calls.
She noted people should continue to bring their medication lists, like always.
TEMPORARY CHANGES
The statement noted that patients may see some temporary changes to their MyChart experiences.
For visits that occurred while the electronic health record was down, some information will appear as scanned documents in the "My Documents" section.
"Upcoming appointments, messages and some test results may take a little longer to appear in MyChart. For any urgent matters, patients should call their provider’s office."
It was noted that new MyChart sign-ups and activations were temporarily unavailable, and that billing statements and payment processing at UVM Medical Center in Burlington and Porter Medical Center in Middlebury were delayed.
"Payments sent just before or during the time when systems were down have been received, but processing is delayed," the statement continued.
"Any new charges incurred during our downtime period will be also delayed."
MyChart accounts are accessible via mychart.uvmhealth.org or through the MyChart app.
PATIENCE, FLEXIBILITY
The network said it appreciated patients' and communities' patience and flexibility as it worked to return to normal operations.
"We are grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly on the recovery effort and on ensuring patients receive the high-quality care they deserve."
