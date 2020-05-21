‘Music will never go unheard’

I’m heartbroken. I’m speechless. And I’m not alone.
The music industry may have just been one of the hardest hit industries in this whole pandemic.
Does anybody care?
It’s seems at times that some individuals think of music as a ‘casualty’, something that’s just supposed to be there…for free. However, what about those musicians, songwriters, producers, and engineers that no longer can feed their family?
Have you thought about them?
Live concert venues are closed.
There is more sadness to this than just the fact that you can’t go out and listen to music and party this summer. Whatever concert you were planning on letting your hair down at is no longer happening.
That means everyone involved in that production, from the popcorn seller to the multi-platinum artist that takes center stage doesn’t see a paycheck.
Yes, it hurts you. But it hurts them more.
I was on a social media platform recently when I came across an interesting post. This is not verbatim, but it pretty much stated, “Why are these musicians asking for online ‘tips’ for their shows when artists such as Garth Brooks aren’t even asking?”
Well, to be frank, Garth Brooks doesn’t need the ‘tips.’ However, Joe Smith, a musician that lives in remote Georgia, does. And so doesn’t Joe’s drummer, his guitar player, his keyboard player, and his bass player.
Does being a musician make you less worthy to receive compensation for your work than anyone else? I’m not buying into it.
Being a musician myself, this hits so close to home for me. At about the third week into quarantine, I noticed my musician friends on Facebook start to post “Facebook Live” and “Instagram” shows streaming from their living room, basement, etc.
At first I thought, is anybody going to tune in to these shows?
The answer is…. yes. And the fans seem to love every minute of it.
So, I decided to try the whole “virtual” concert experience for myself. Just my guitar, my sofa, and me.
All that I can say is what a humbling, satisfying, and gratefully surprising experience. It didn’t matter about the money. It mattered about the music.
I had friends that tuned in from my early childhood years, my high school days, my college days, my hell-raising days, and everywhere in between.
Every week that I would come on, ‘LIVE’ held new stories, new songs, and new people.
For those that are reading this, I want you to know one thing: Music will never go unheard.
It may see a moment of silence, but it will never die. And the live concerts will be back. The beers will be drank, and the carnival food will be eaten.
In the meantime, enjoy every note that you can from afar.
