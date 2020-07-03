LAKE PLACID — Mountain biking on the cross-country trails of Mt. Van Hoevenberg will be available and welcoming riders of all abilities starting today.
Mt. Van Hoevenberg offers more than 30 kilometers of trails that climb, dip and twist through pristine stands of Adirondack hardwoods and sky-scraping pines, a news release said.
Mt. Van Hoevenberg is the perfect place to get started in the sport. The trail system boasts a variety and terrain for riders of all levels. Beginners can build confidence, advanced riders can develop new skills, and the entire family can enjoy a day of outdoor activities in the Adirondacks, the release said.
The venue will follow New York state protocols, including the requirement of face coverings for guests within certain locations and public areas such as the indoor lodge/registration desk.
The facility will not offer guided bike tours or expanded food service at this time, but bike rentals will be available both online and at the lodge. Additionally, activities on the sliding track, including The Chevy Bobsled Experience, will not be in operation this summer due to the construction of the new lodge.
Trailhead and parking access for hiking at Mt. Van Hoevenberg will also be open starting todau. One of the best ways to access Porter and Cascade Mountain is by parking at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and starting your day hike from the Olympic Sports Complex side-entrance, the release said.
The “MVH East Trail” offers a terrific hiking option for the entire family, providing stunning views of the High Peaks region from the summit of Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
The 4.7-mile trail is an out-and-back adventure featuring rolling topography with moderate elevation gain as you approach the summit.
Also open is “The Hi Notch Trail”, a more challenging hike that is over three miles long through the Adirondack Forest. Hikers can enter near the existing cross-country stadium of the Olympic venue.
The Mt. Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with mountain bike rentals and trail passes available online and at the Biathlon Lodge.
For more information and a complete set of guidelines, visit : https://lakeplacidolympicsites.com/todo/cross-country-mountain-biking/.
