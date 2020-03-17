Movie theater closures makes sense, manager says

PLATTSBURGH — Though saddened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order that all movie theaters close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Cumberland 12 Cinemas Manager Craig Cathers said it made sense.
"After sporting events and churches, we’re kind of the next big gathering place in the county," he told the Press-Republican.
"If us getting closed down will help, hopefully, prevent this from spreading, then I’m all for it, for sure."
'HEART-WRENCHING'
Craig, who manages the business with his wife, Leah, said they had already cut their capacity by half and roped off every other seat in the theaters.
He noted that Hollywood had already been pointing in this direction, pulling movies like "Mulan" and "A Quiet Place Part II."
Craig expressed sympathy for the approximately 30 people who work for him.
"I’ve been here for 11 years. We’re open every day, we’re open on Christmas, we’re open on every single holiday.
We generally never ever closed, so to be closed kind of indefinitely at this point is pretty heart-wrenching."
BE SAFE, PATIENT
No one knows how this all will transpire, Craig said.
"But hopefully it will pass sooner rather than later so we can kind of get back open and get back to a little bit more normalcy and provide people with a place to kind of come and escape and eat popcorn and hang out with people."
He added that he wanted everyone to be safe.
"I want everyone to kind of be patient and know that, when this is all over, we’ll be here to open our doors back up and bring people to movies that they’re expecting to see."
