PLATTSBURGH — All too often Dr. Harvey Hurwitz says he heard patients being told, “You’re sick, but there really is no treatment for COVID-19. Just stay home.”
“There was nothing written out there for these patients on things that they may be able to do to improve their immunity, to give them a chance to mount a challenge against the virus,” he said.
That’s when the doctor decided to write up a protocol, laying out steps for at-home care during the early, or mild, stages of the novel coronavirus.
DEVELOPING A PROTOCOL
Hurwitz practiced internal medicine downstate for nearly 40 years and also served as a hospital director of medicine down there.
Since retiring in 2003, the doctor has lived in the North Country, working part time at the SUNY Plattsburgh Student Health and Counseling Center.
“I’m not on the frontline anymore, because of my age,” the 83-year-old said. “I’m no young cookie.
Since I’ve had experience with protocols and writing things up, l wanted to use my time to be as valuable as I could, to help.”
And so, alongside his son, area nephrologist Dr. Craig Hurwitz, and Pulmonologist Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, Hurwitz wrote the protocol.
‘HELP YOUR HEALING’
The eight steps, meant for those aged 14 or older, were titled, “Managing Possible or Confirmed COVID-19 at Home.”
In its introduction, the authors cite resources featured on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and clarify that the protocols were for those patients who were not severe enough to require emergency room attention.
“Certainly, symptoms such as significant shortness of breath on exertion (such as walking to the bathroom), severe chest pain, or bluish lips (which can indicate low oxygen levels in your blood) requires emergency care,” it states.
“We can all benefit from a written self-care protocol to follow. This does not replace having a medical provider following you,” it continues.
“It is a reminder of the important steps that you can take to help your healing.”
THE PROTOCOL
The steps included tips like staying well-rested and hydrated.
“I think that everybody should stay well humidified,” Hurwitz said, adding that he thought the virus could incubate in a dry nose area.
“Even using normal saline in your nose, maybe in the morning and at night, just to keep it a little wet can help.”
Hurwitz said individuals experiencing symptoms or not could take advantage of that step.
“If you’re perfectly well, just staying well humidified by using a normal saline spray, vaporizer or humidifier, can be very important."
NO SMOKING
Other ways to keep an immune system up included things like good nutrition and exercise, Hurwitz said.
"Any lifestyle enhancement that we can make will improve our immunity."
The protocol also says, "Do not smoke or vape. Any smoke is an irritant. This includes marijuana."
With a virus that could negatively impact a person's lungs, like COVID-19, Hurwitz said smoke could be detrimental.
"I think you would increase your risk," he said. "No smoking — that's an absolute must."
EXERCISES
Hurwitz also suggested at-home patients keep their legs moving with easy exercises.
"I used to have my patients in the hospital all doing leg exercises," he said. "What happens when you're sick and you're weak and you have a fever? Your leg muscles get very, very weak.
Just doing those simple leg exercises, they keep your legs much stronger."
And breathing exercises were important, too, he said.
"When you are ill and breathing with shallow breaths, some lung tissue can collapse (atelectasis)," the protocol states. "This makes you more prone to pneumonia."
Readers are then directed to a video of London-based Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi performing a breathing technique that has been backed by the chief medical officer of the American Lung Association.
'MAY HELP YOU'
The protocol, which based on research also suggested patients use acetaminophen products over ibuprofen ones, was being adopted by some area medical professionals and shared with patients.
"In the very early stages of a COVID-19 infection the most common clinical features are fever, fatigue, dry cough, loss of appetite and achiness. Upper respiratory symptoms are less common," the protocol says.
"Simple early measures taken at home, which work for most bronchial infections, will make you more comfortable," it continues.
"If you can keep your body and lungs healthier, there is the possibility it may help you mount a stronger challenge to this virus."
WHEN TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, says, if one develops the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, to seek medical attention immediately:
• Trouble breathing.
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
• New confusion or inability to arouse.
• Bluish lips or face.
"The list is not all inclusive," the CDC says. "Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
For more information visit the CDC's website at: https://www.cdc.gov/.
