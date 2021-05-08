Mother's Day a border away

PHOTO PROVIDEDJoyce McClelland gives her great-grandson Remi a kiss before the COVID-19 pandemic. Dan McClelland, publisher of the Tupper Lake Free Press, is the oldest of four in his family and his mom, Joyce, lives alone back in his hometown of Napanee, Ont. About seven months after border restrictions were first implemented, an emergency at one of Dan’s rental properties north of the border allowed him a brief trip to Canada and a short visit with his mom. That is the only time he has seen her in more than a year.