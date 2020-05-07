Mother’s Day business as usual for area retailers

PLATTSBURGH — There may be a pandemic hampering the world, but people still want to celebrate Mother’s Day as best they can.
“A lot of people still want to treat mom and do something nice for them,” Jared West, public relations and marketing director for West Side Ballroom and Advocacy and Resource Center, said.
West Side Ballroom will be offering curbside pickup of Mother’s Day dinners on Sunday for those who want a nice meal.
“Normally we do a Mother’s Day brunch and that has been really popular,” West said.
But with the coronavirus preventing the banquet facility from opening, other ideas have sprung up.
“We did a takeout dinner for Easter Sunday, and that had great response,” West said.
TRYING TO GIVE BACK
The West Side Ballroom served about 350 dinners on Easter Sunday, keeping Executive Chef Kevin Thornton busy.
“He is awesome,” West said, adding that Thornton has been with the West Side Ballroom since it opened a little over a decade ago.
In addition to keeping the West Side Ballroom on the minds of customers while they are closed, the Mother’s Day and Easter Sunday dinner are a way of providing for the community.
West said Thornton and staff recently prepared and donated 12 large trays of sausage and beef ziti to the staff at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
“We are trying to give back to the community as well as stay present,” he said.
“We are all going to come back from this.”
Diners can order their Mother’s Day meal ahead of time by calling 518-324-4777. Meals will be made to order and ready to be picked at the specified time.
Payment will be done over the phone via credit card.
Staffers will come out to cars and deliver orders.
“You won’t have to leave your car or worry about making payment there,” West said.
“Our staff, of course will be wearing masks and gloves.”
FLOWERS TO GO
At Nelson’s Flower Shop in Plattsburgh, Mother’s Day business might be as good as ever despite the restrictions brought on by COVID-19.
“It’s not unusual to take 200 orders in a day,” Nelson’s Owner Debbie Rollier said.
Flower shops are not considered essential so Rollier is often the only one in the shop taking and preparing orders.
Staffers are working from home taking orders, and some are even preparing arrangements remotely.
“We’ve been very busy,” Rollier, who has owned the shop since 2006, said.
“The earlier people call in their orders for Mother’s Day, the better.”
Nelson’s, which has been in business in Plattsburgh since 1935, has put together a Mother’s Day menu of popular flower arrangements for customers to choose from. They are prominently displayed in the front store window and can be seen from the parking lot.
ESSENTIAL FLOWERS
Orders can be picked up at the Cornelia Street location, but customers cannot enter the store.
They can call the shop when they arrive and a staffer will place the flowers on a table outside the front door.
Same for deliveries. Customers will be notified and flowers left in place.
Rollier said that while she has never seen anything like the pandemic in her business life, there have been some cases of difficulty.
“A few years after we became owners, there was a huge snow storm on Valentine’s Day. We had hundreds of orders that we could not deliver,” she said.
“We got it done, but it took about two and a half days.”
While flower shops might not be on the list of essential businesses, some believe they should be.
“I had one guy come to the door and tell me that he was going to call President Trump or Gov. Cuomo to tell them that flowers were essential for him to give to give to his wife every time he upset her,” Rollier laughed.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
twitter: @jlotemplio
