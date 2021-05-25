Most adolescents 'very excited' for vaccine, pediatrician says

SARANAC LAKE — While vaccine hesitancy among Gen Z Americans, those age 6 to 24, has been widely reported, Hudson Headwaters Health Network Saranac Lake Family Health Pediatrician Dr. Patricia Monroe says she hasn't detected that trend in her neck of New York.
"I've actually seen the opposite," she said. "Most of my older adolescents are very excited to get the vaccine. A lot of them who are hesitant — they might not be hesitant, but their parents are.
"I've had some patients say to me, 'I'd like to get it, but my parents aren't ready for me to get it yet.' And I certainly have to respect that opinion, but I think some of the adults have caused some hesitancy among my patients for good and bad reasons."
GIVING PAUSE
In those situations, Monroe tries get to the root of the issue, asking the parent or guardian what is giving them pause.
"Most of the time it has more to do with the length of time that this vaccine has been available and how quickly it has come to fruition and (whether or not we can) trust that process," she said.
The doctor begins her reply with, "This entire year was a different experience," before discussing the vaccine-making process and the science behind them that has existed for years.
"We were lucky that it was ready for this kind of an opportunity," she said. "These are safe and effective vaccines. We're not rushing through the process; they were available and ready at a much faster rate, because of the resources that were put into the world."
In most cases, parents had trusted the doc's previous vaccine suggestions, like those for tetanus and meningitis.
"I try to bring that into the conversation and say, 'This is the same process done by a larger group of people with a lot more funding, a lot more motivation, if you will, but it's the same process and it's a safe and effective process.'"
CHOICE TO VACCINATE
Monroe said current conversations with parents on the COVID-19 vaccine were similar to other vaccine talks she has had during her 20-plus years as a pediatrician.
"The choice to vaccinate your child is one that requires some thought and reassurance and education, and it's exactly the same kinds of conversations we're having now, it's just at a different level," Monroe said. "This is almost easier to talk to parents about, because this disease has so affected their children.
"A lot of the vaccines that we use on children now, a lot of the parents have not had experience with those diseases. I have and I can say, 'Please don't let your child get pertussis. Please don't let your child get meningitis,'" she continued.
"But parents right now are seeing what it's like to have a disease running rampant that we don't have a vaccine against so, if anything, it has made some of those conversations easier."
MENTAL HEALTH
Of the young patients excited and ready to get vaxxed were those feeling the weight of the pandemic in more ways than one.
"I've seen a lot, an amazingly lot, of mental health issues in the past year," Monroe said, noting that it was more than she had seen in her 22 years in practice and were pandemic-related across the board.
"What my patients who are able to talk to me about this, so my 12 to 18 year olds, are saying is that they see this as a way to get back to being a normal teenager again and they're really excited about doing that.
"Teenagers, and I say this only half jokingly, aren't meant to spend all of their time with their parents. It's the time in their life when they're supposed to go out, try new things, be uncomfortable in different environments, be able to spend time with their friends, be able to make new friends, have new opportunities, play sports, do music, have a play, go to a prom — all things that we would consider normal teenage activities," she continued.
"They haven't been able to do them and they're ready to do them."
