Moriah to feature one-way hallways

MORIAH – Moriah Central School District administrators want children to keep their shoulders to the wall -- not noses to the grindstone -- when school reopens Sept. 8.
Pre-K through 6th grade students will return in-person for classes, while 7th through 12 grade students will follow a rotating hybrid model of two days in school followed by two days of remote learning from home.
The district’s COVID-19 response plan says any outbreak of the coronavirus may trigger switching to full remote learning instead.
The plan will evolve as necessary after school reopens.
“Staff will develop continuity of learning plans during the first two days of school,” the plan says. “All staff will be expected to practice online learning activities weekly to ensure students are ready to remote learn if mandated.”
A reopening plan prepared by the district says some hallways will still be two-way and “hallways that cannot be designated as one way shall have lengthwise floor tape or arrows applied. This signage should illustrate two-way directional traffic as done with roadways. People shall travel with their right shoulder close to the wall. People should be trained not to touch the wall while walking down the hallway.”
The district plans to check student temperatures when they get on the school bus, or when they arrive at school if they don’t take the bus. Anyone with a temperature more than 100 F won’t be admitted.
School employees will get temperature checks upon entering.
“Temperature checks will be conducted on site prior to staff entering the building on a daily schedule,” the plan states.
Face coverings are required at all times, except for meals and outdoor activities if students are socially distanced.
“Teachers should plan for face covering breaks for students when they can socially distance,” the reopening plan says.
The school installed hand sanitizer dispensers near entry doors and other high-traffic areas.
Visitors will not be allowed into the school, including parents, the plan states.
“As a general practice, no visitors will be allowed into either building. On the rare occurrence that this is unavoidable, individuals who have a fever of 100 degrees F. or above or other signs of illness should not be admitted to a district building.”
Essential visitors will be checked at the door for signs of illness and temperature checked.
Breakfasts will be delivered to the classroom for K-6 students, while 7-12 pupils will pick up meals in the cafeteria and return to a classroom to eat. For lunch, high school students will eat in the cafeteria and elementary students in their rooms. Meals will be sent home for remote learning days.
Moriah Superintendent William Larrow said interscholastic athletics will resume if the state gives the go-ahead.
"We are in support of having athletics as long as it is safe for our student athletes to participate," he said by email. "Once guidance is released we will begin preparing for the Sept. 21 start date."
Gym classes will be held with social distancing.
Larrow said they're putting safety first in reopening.
"As a district, our staff has worked very hard to put a plan in place that follows all guidance provided by the New York State Education Department, as well as the New York State Department of Health," he said.
"We have also worked closely with the Essex County Department of Health throughout the entire process and plan to continue to work closely with them as we reopen our building for in-person instruction."
All teachers and staff are returning, Larrow said.
