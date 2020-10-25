MORIAH - A Moriah Central School District student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to information released by the Essex County Health Department, Moriah Superintendent William Larrow learned Saturday of the case after being notified by Linda Beers, Director of Public Health at the Health Department.
The school is assisting ECHD with case investigation and contact tracing efforts, which will continue throughout the weekend.
What grade the student is in was not released.
“The student in question was present for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19, prior to becoming symptomatic," Larrow said.
"Upon developing symptoms, they remained home Tuesday and sought medical care and a COVID test, per state health department guidelines.”
“Based on this timeline and the prevention measures we have implemented, we expect the risk of exposure to be low, but the health and safety of our school community is my top priority. We will close the school buildings Monday, minimally, to perform deep cleaning and assess whether moving to one of our alternate learning plans is appropriate."
The community will be notified as soon as further decisions are made regarding plans for resuming in-person learning.
“The positive case is isolating at home and being monitored by our health department staff,” Beers said.
"Our next step is to work through the list of contacts identified by the school and the family, ensuring that we reach everyone to review the quarantine process. We have repeatedly seen how effective isolation and quarantine is when done quickly and thoroughly; using this proven public health tool, we are able to contain an outbreak and limit the spread to others”.
Anyone determined to be a contact of the positive case will receive a call from the health department to discuss their risk and the measures necessary to reduce further infections, the release said.
Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the Essex County Health Department at 518-873-3500.
Additional information is available on the ECHD website www.co.essex.ny.us/Health or Facebook page www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
