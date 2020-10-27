MORIAH — A middle school level student at Moriah Central School has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the school to close for a day for antiseptic cleaning.
Moriah Superintendent William Larrow said he learned of the case Saturday and ordered the school closed on Monday.
TWO GRADES
The school will reopen today for in-person classes for most students, except for two grades where there may have been contact with the sick student.
Because the positive testing student was a 7th grader, all 7th grade students are on remote learning until Nov. 2, along with Cohort B 8th grade group.
“The district has received a report from the Health Department listing all staff and students who will be placed in quarantine for precautionary measures until Nov. 2,” Larrow wrote in a letter to parents on Monday.
“The students and staff that have been contacted will be on full remote instruction until that time. Due to the large number of staff being placed in quarantine, all 7th graders in both cohorts, and 8th grade Cohort B only will be fully remote until Nov. 2.
“All other grade levels and staff will continue with school on their normal schedules starting Tuesday, Oct. 27.”
BECAME SYMPTOMATIC
The student was in school Monday, Oct. 19, then became symptomatic at home.
“Upon developing symptoms, they remained home Tuesday and sought medical care and a COVID test, per State Health Department guidelines,” Larrow said in a release.
“Based on this timeline and the prevention measures we have implemented, we expect the risk of exposure to be low, but the health and safety of our school community is my top priority.
“We closed the school buildings Monday, minimally, to perform deep cleaning and assess whether moving to one of our alternate learning plans was appropriate,” he continued.
Moriah is a pre-K to 12th grade school.
PUBLIC HEALTH TOOL
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said she notified the school district as soon as the COVID test results were received.
“The positive case is isolating at home and being monitored by our Health Department staff,” Beers said in a release.
“Our next step is to work through the list of contacts identified by the school and the family, ensuring that we reach everyone to review the quarantine process.
“We have repeatedly seen how effective isolation and quarantine is when done quickly and thoroughly; using this proven public health tool, we are able to contain an outbreak and limit the spread to others.”
OTHER ESSEX
COUNTY CASES
Anyone believed to be a contact with the positive case is receiving a call from the Essex County Public Health Department to discuss their risk level and the measures necessary to reduce further infections.
Questions about COVID-19 can be called to the Essex County Public Health Department at 518-873-3500.
Crown Point Central School just south of Moriah has also had one student test positive for COVID-19, and went to online classes temporarily. In-person learning has resumed there.
The Lee House senior apartments in Port Henry have experienced a coronavirus cluster, with 12 of 25 residents and contacts testing positive. Some have recovered, but there are still six active cases associated with the Lee House, and many residents in mandatory isolation or quarantine.
Quarantine periods are generally 14 days from the date of exposure.
